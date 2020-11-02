Clarivate Empowers Research Community to Accelerate Research with New, Improved EndNote 20

EndNote 20 combines a modern, intuitive user interface with powerful features and flexibility to improve researcher and student experience in delivering papers

LONDON, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, today publicly released the new and enhanced EndNote™ 20, the reference management solution that enables researchers and students to efficiently manage their bibliographies and references when writing research papers and essays. EndNote 20 offers a modern and intuitive user experience, designed to allow researchers to focus on creating impactful research by streamlining workflows and simplifying time-intensive tasks, such as collecting and curating research materials.

We understand the need for researchers to collaborate regularly on a global scale. International collaboration for scientific authorship has grown rapidly: more than half of the articles attributable to any one country now have a co-author from another and complex authorship (many people from many countries) has continued to rise in the last five years.(1) Researchers need to spend their time where it matters most such as collaborating with partners, producing research and developing high quality papers. EndNote allows them to search, organize, write, publish and share their research papers more efficiently, providing an optimal research experience with reduced time spent searching and managing research materials and formatting bibliographies. EndNote 20 supports over 7,000 bibliographic styles and a broad range of reference types.

For researchers, it is vital that they know the references they cite are impactful and relevant. First introduced in EndNote X9, EndNote 20 integrates citation reports from the Web of Science, enabling users to access core Web of Science metrics directly from EndNote 20. The Web of Science integration means researchers can also easily find the journals that best match their papers. Time-consuming workflows such as sourcing, organizing and formatting citations become more efficient, freeing up users' time to focus on delivering high-value research.

The new features from EndNote 20 include:

Improved search – find what you are looking for more easily, whether the content is in an online database or already in your library.

– find what you are looking for more easily, whether the content is in an online database or already in your library. Expanded de-duplicating options – save time de-duplicating the content in your library with expanded search options, searching with Digital Object Identifier (DOI), PubMed Central Identifier (PMCID) or both.

– save time de-duplicating the content in your library with expanded search options, searching with Digital Object Identifier (DOI), PubMed Central Identifier (PMCID) or both. Improved PDF reading and editing – read and annotate with ease inside full size PDFs.

– read and annotate with ease inside full size PDFs. EndNote Click integration – export your references and full-text PDFs automatically into EndNote.

Keith Collier, Senior Vice President of Product, Science Group at Clarivate, said: "EndNote is the standard bearer in reference management solutions. The accelerating pace of innovation places unique demands on our customers and the wider research community. At Clarivate, we are committed to improving the researcher experience, intuitively delivering what researchers need, when they need it, wherever they are working – on campus, in the lab, at home or on the go to enable them to meet their research challenges. "

EndNote 20 Windows edition offers a variety of license types to support different users and institutions' needs and is available now. Learn more at https://endnote.com/.

Reference:

(1) Global Research Report: Multi-authorship and research analytics, (Dec 2019), Clarivate Institute for Scientific Information

About Clarivate

Clarivate™ is a global leader in providing solutions to accelerate the lifecycle of innovation. Our bold mission is to help customers solve some of the world's most complex problems by providing actionable information and insights that reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing inventions in the areas of science and intellectual property. We help customers discover, protect and commercialize their inventions using our trusted subscription and technology-based solutions coupled with deep domain expertise. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

