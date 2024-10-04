Clarivate in partnership with Abiquifi Announces Annual Summit LATAM Agenda

Top industry leaders to explore AI, data, strategic partnerships, and innovation opportunities in Latin America at premier Life Sciences event

LONDON, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT) a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, today announced the full agenda for the 2nd annual Summit LATAM, which will be held in Milan on October 7, 2024, ahead of the CPHI Milan conference. In partnership with the Brazilian Association of the Pharmaceutical Ingredients Industry (Abiquifi), this year's event reinforces the industry's commitment to patient welfare by showcasing how collective efforts and innovative strategies are reshaping the pharmaceutical ecosystem, with a focus on navigating market challenges and uncovering innovation opportunities.

In the wake of the pandemic, the global pharmaceutical industry faced a slowdown in growth, prompting companies to swiftly identify new opportunities and areas of innovation. As the Latin American market is valued at $98 billion,1 with projected growth of 10.1%—outpacing North America (3.1%) and Europe (3.9%)—navigating this region is crucial for the future of the global pharmaceutical landscape. To maintain a competitive edge and ensure return on investment, organizations must adopt effective, cross-functional solutions. Summit LATAM 2024 will offer attendees the chance to explore obstacles, discover new opportunities, and discuss strategies for accelerating development processes in the region.

Henry Levy, President, Life Sciences and Healthcare, Clarivate, said: "At Clarivate, we have been committed to driving innovation and delivering strategic solutions in Latin America for over two decades. Our mission is to foster collaboration across the life sciences and healthcare sectors, empowering organizations to navigate the evolving pharmaceutical landscape. We are proud to unite industry leaders through Clarivate Summit LATAM, in partnership with ABIQUIFI, to address the region's most pressing challenges and unlock new opportunities for growth and innovation."

Norberto Prestes, President, Abiquifi, said: "There can be no serious and efficient planning if we don't have quality data. Abiquifi has innovation as a priority part of its strategy and to this end we are expanding our partnership with Clarivate so that we can carry out a quality LATAM mobilization in order to expand the production and development of innovative IFAS in the bloc. The meetings we hold in each country are guided by the data provided by Clarivate. The high-quality information brings the LATAM reality to the center of discussions and helps us define priorities, understand where there are opportunities to act in the medium term and what we should invest in long-term research in the region."

Cristian Madoery, Director Sales Latam, Life Sciences and Healthcare, Clarivate, said: "Summit LATAM Milan offers a valuable opportunity to connect with key leaders in the Latin American pharmaceutical sector. Clarivate has been actively fostering an ecosystem in Latin America, bringing together diverse players to strengthen the region's immense professional and technological potential. Platforms like this are enriching for all involved, providing a unique chance to share ideas, exchange knowledge, and learn from one another."

This year's agenda features insights and perspectives from industry leaders and analysts, with sessions focused on innovative partnerships, artificial intelligence, regulatory guidelines and API production. Noteworthy sessions include:

From information to innovation: Driving growth in Latin America with data and artificial intelligence, presentation by Cristian Madoery, Director Sales Latam, Life Sciences & Healthcare, Clarivate and Leticia Terra , Solutions Consultant, Life Sciences and Healthcare, Clarivate

presentation by Cristian Madoery, Director Sales Latam, Life Sciences & Healthcare, Clarivate and , Solutions Consultant, Life Sciences and Healthcare, Clarivate Interactions and partnerships in Latin America : Strategy or survival? Identifying and executing competitive partnership, panel discussion by Stephani Saverio , VP Business Development, Knight Therapeutics, Juliana Megid , Institutional Relations Director, EMS, Federico Rivera, Business Development, Gene Pharm and Anna Paula Guembes , New Business Director, Libbs Farmacêutica

panel discussion by , VP Business Development, Knight Therapeutics, , Institutional Relations Director, EMS, Federico Rivera, Business Development, and , New Business Director, Libbs Farmacêutica Implementation of regulatory guidelines attractive to the market and aimed at optimizing access to the population , by Marcus Aurelio Miranda de Araujo , General Manager of GGFIS, ANVISA

, by , General Manager of GGFIS, ANVISA Local API production: What's missing in Latin America ? With strategies based on the search for sustainable raw materials, panel discussion by Norberto Prestes , Executive President, Abiquifi, Marcelo Mansur , CEO, Nortec and Javier Mestre , General Manager, Emcure Mexico and José Ézio Nogueira, CEO, Globe Química

Notes to editors

Summit LATAM takes place on Monday, October 7, 2024, at the Hotel NH Collection, Milan.

Meet the Clarivate Latam team at Pharma Connection, hosted by Abiquifi on October 7, 2024 at Hotel NH Collection, Milan at 9:00 AM. Learn more, here.

Following the summit, join the Clarivate team of life sciences and healthcare experts at CPHI Milan 2024 from Oct 8-10 at booth 14F84 or at the Brazilian Delegation. Learn how to transform complex markets, API, and regulatory data into actionable insights. Meet with the Clarivate team, here.

About Abiquifi

Founded in 1983, the Brazilian Association of the Pharmaceutical Ingredients Industry (Abiquifi) is a non-profit organization that brings together the main companies in the pharma-chemical sector in Brazil. Our mission is to promote the development and production of pharmaceutical ingredients in the country, meeting the demands of the domestic industry and strengthening Brazil's presence on the international market. With the support of our members, government agencies and other institutions representing the sector, Abiquifi leads strategic initiatives to increase the competitiveness and visibility of the national industry.

About Clarivate

Clarivate™ is a leading global provider of transformative intelligence. We offer enriched data, insights & analytics, workflow solutions and expert services in the areas of Academia & Government, Intellectual Property and Life Sciences & Healthcare. For more information, please visit www.clarivate.com

1 Source: PharmaBoardroom. (2022). Infigures: Latin America 2022. https://pharmaboardroom.com/country-reports/infigures-latin-america-2022/

