Clarivate Introduces New OFF-X ™ Platform for Preclinical and Clinical Safety Intelligence

LONDON, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, today announced the launch of the new OFF-X™ platform. The enhanced solution offers a seamless user experience and unique translational insights. It delivers crucial drug and target safety intelligence to proactively identify risks. Fully integrated with Cortellis Drug Discovery Intelligence™, OFF-X™ provides a comprehensive, one-stop resource for safety information, streamlining processes and enhancing efficiency which ultimately delivers a competitive edge.

The new platform features an upgraded technology stack and enhanced functionality while retaining its core capabilities. These improvements include an 80% reduction in loading times for targets, drugs, drug combinations and adverse events. The platform now offers faster search capabilities, a clearer visual design, full-screen visualization and additional analytic tools.

Justin Hubbard, Vice President, Product Management, Life Sciences and Healthcare at Clarivate, said: "The launch of the new OFF-X™ platform underscores our dedication to providing actionable, comprehensive solutions in life sciences and healthcare. OFF-X revolutionizes access to safety information across all drug R&D and post-marketing phases, with speed and customization. By combining our safety intelligence with advanced analytics, we empower clients to accelerate the delivery of safe, effective and commercially successful treatments to patients."

OFF-X empowers users to monitor and anticipate toxicology and safety signals, mitigate safety liabilities and de-risk assets across all phases of drug R&D and post-marketing, bolstering confident development and investment decisions.

