Clarivate joins United Nations SDG Publishers Compact

LONDON, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, today announces it has signed the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) Publishers Compact. Signatories of the compact pledge to develop sustainable practices and act as champions of the SDGs during the Decade of Action (2020-2030).

Liliana Hinderman, Senior Vice President, Chief Risk and Sustainability Officer said: "We have signed the UN SDG Publishers Compact as a commitment to thinking forward to grow our global impact on SDGs worldwide. Whether our data and insights are used to explore more sustainable resources or accelerate delivery of life-changing drugs and treatments, we are committed to solving the world's most complex challenges across the spectrum of research, knowledge and innovation."

Clarivate plays an active role in promoting sustainability by providing the necessary solutions, insights and data to accelerate positive change that will deliver on the SDGs and secure a sustainable future. Initiatives to champion the SDGs include:

SDG 3: Good health and well-being: The annual Drugs to Watch ™ report provides an in-depth predictive analysis of drugs with the potential to transform treatment paradigms and serve unmet patient needs. This year, over 160 expert analysts identified 13 new-to-market therapeutics and drugs poised to launch in 2024 which Clarivate predictive analytics project will achieve blockbuster status by 2029 or deliver game-changing benefits to patients.





SDG 4: Quality education: With over 130 million students benefiting from our solutions, we have a significant impact on education. Our tools empower students to enhance their learning and research experiences and access valuable resources. We serve as trusted partners to over 26,000 public and academic libraries, providing essential tools and resources.





SDG 9: Industry, innovation and infrastructure : Clarivate data and insights support customers along the innovation lifecycle, bringing innovations to market faster. With >200 million individual documents detailing research and development outcomes, Clarivate data empowers policy makers to understand the global technology landscape and inform sustainability policies.





SDG 12: Responsible consumption and production: Clarivate client, Pure Storage, is a leading provider of environmentally friendly data storage and solutions for data centers. Clarivate helped Pure Storage automate their global ideas portal to capture new and exciting innovations across all of their businesses, through the use of IPfolio and Innography.

Clarivate is part of the global community of business leaders who are signatories to the United Nations Global Compact, United Nations Women's Empowerment Principles, CEO Action on Diversity and Inclusion, the Stonewall Transgender Rights are Human Rights campaign and Science-Based Targets initiative. In 2023, Clarivate was shortlisted for the SDG Pioneer Award at the Thomson Reuters Responsible Business Awards. For more information see https://clarivate.com/sustainability-at-clarivate/.

