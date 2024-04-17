Clarivate Launches LatAm Market Tracking Solution in Partnership with Global Healthcare Intelligence Enabling Real-Time Tracking of Medical Device Markets

New solution offers comprehensive tracking and analysis of market share and size in Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, Chile, Peru and Ecuador

LONDON, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, today released its LatAm market tracking solution, in collaboration with Global Healthcare Intelligence, a leading provider of market intelligence on healthcare infrastructure in frontier markets.

The new solution is the next phase of an expanding partnership between Clarivate and Global Healthcare Intelligence, enabling in-depth and actionable analysis of the medical device market in Latin America (LatAm). Leveraging comprehensive datasets and the proprietary Clarivate device catalog for the LatAm region, including Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, Chile, Peru, and Ecuador, clients can analyze over 100 medical devices and 500 product categories.

The LatAm medical equipment and device markets have seen substantial growth, currently valued at $10 billion annually, with key players Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, and Chile accounting for 89% of the regional market, and underscoring LatAm's pivotal role in the global healthcare industry.1 This surge in market value reflects the increasing demand for cutting-edge medical technologies and the region's continuous commitment to enhance healthcare infrastructure and accessibility.

Andrew Lee, Vice President Medtech, Life Sciences & Healthcare, Clarivate, said: "As the LatAm medical device market has observed significant expansion in recent years, there is a growing need for an unbiased source of data that will empower medical equipment and device manufacturers to make informed decisions. In partnership with Global Healthcare Intelligence, LatAm market tracking for Clarivate leverages curated and validated ready-to-access information, quarter after quarter, equipping customers with consistent insight and foresight needed to create innovative treatments, deliver them to patients faster and improve quality of life."

Guillaume Corpart, Founder and CEO, Global Health Intelligence, said: "Latin America poses unique challenges in regard to accessing reliable market information. We are thrilled to have partnered with Clarivate to deliver this game-changing solution. Medical equipment & Medical device manufacturers are now able to assess market potential and track performance in a consistent and accurate manner across the region's leading countries."

The Clarivate LatAm team of experts support medical device companies and distributors in harnessing the comprehensive real-time data provided by the Clarivate LatAm market tracking solution. From detailed SKU-level data and independent, third-party analysis to share price and market trends, clients can leverage the solution to market their brands more effectively in the region. To learn more about LatAm market tracking solution, visit here.

About Global Health Intelligence

Global Health Intelligence is an industry leader in providing market intelligence for the Life Sciences. We support clients in assessing opportunities, uncovering the market potential, and understanding the competitive landscape. For more information, please visit globalhealthintelligence.com

About Clarivate

Clarivate is a leading global provider of transformative intelligence. We offer enriched data, insights & analytics, workflow solutions and expert services in the areas of Academia & Government, Intellectual Property and Life Sciences & Healthcare. For more information, please visit clarivate.com

1 Source: Global Health Intelligence, 2024

