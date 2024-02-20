Clarivate Launches New Center for Intellectual Property and Innovation Research

News provided by

Clarivate Plc

20 Feb, 2024, 03:00 ET

Bringing together expertise, operational practice knowledge and powerful data models to improve innovation and IP decision-making

LONDON, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, today launched the Clarivate Center for IP and Innovation Research™, a new expert unit which will guide corporations and research organizations in their mission to create innovative ideas, valuable technology and brand IP assets.

The Center will combine more than 60 years of intellectual property management and data-creation with analysis experience from Clarivate, pioneering high-performance benchmarks and practice.

In an era of rapid technological advancement and an increasingly complex competitive environment, organizations face the challenge of how best to approach research & development, and how to protect the resulting valuable intellectual property assets. The Clarivate Center for IP and Innovation Research is at the forefront, developing and deploying metrics, benchmarks and proven operational practices that provide a vital link for business leaders and public policymakers.

Gordon Samson, President, Intellectual Property, Clarivate, said, "Innovation is the cornerstone of business success. Today, businesses face the challenge of not only protecting their valuable IP assets but also leveraging them strategically to gain a competitive advantage. With this new unit, we empower our clients with trustworthy, data-driven guidance for strategic IP decision-making. At Clarivate, we think forward by connecting our clients to intelligence they can trust to ensure an IP-empowered tomorrow."

The Center works directly with legal, IP and innovation leaders to develop optimized IP management and operations. It brings together a suite of expertise, operational practice knowledge and powerful data models to improve innovation and IP decision-making – all underpinned by Clarivate industry-leading data, analytics and proven IP management practice. The research center offers insight and guidance via its IP Management and Intelligence Consulting teams, empowering strategic decision-making and transforming organizational processes and technologies. The research center also engages with the global innovation and IP community, delivering flagship industry-leading programs such as Clarivate Top 100 Global Innovators™.

Vasheharan Kanesarajah, Vice President, Head of Strategy, Intellectual Property, Clarivate, said, "By harnessing our deep collective knowledge of IP processes and data-driven decision-making, our team of experts can help organizations transform IP creation, protection, and management. Our global reach gives us a unique vantage point, and our new research center aims to advance the IP and Innovation ecosystem and anticipate and navigate emerging trends and best practices to drive improved outcomes."

Learn more about the Clarivate Center for IP and Innovation Research here.

About Clarivate
Clarivate™ is a leading global provider of transformative intelligence. We offer enriched data, insights & analytics, workflow solutions and expert services in the areas of Academia & Government, Intellectual Property and Life Sciences & Healthcare. For more information, please visit www.clarivate.com

SOURCE Clarivate Plc

Also from this source

Clarivate Partners with the Financial Times to Power its Business School Rankings

Clarivate Partners with the Financial Times to Power its Business School Rankings

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT), a global provider of transformative intelligence, has partnered with the Financial Times (FT) for the sixth consecutive...
Clarivate Completes Refinancing of Term Loan and Revolver Extension

Clarivate Completes Refinancing of Term Loan and Revolver Extension

Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT) (the "Company" or "Clarivate"), a global leader in connecting people and organizations to intelligence they can trust to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.