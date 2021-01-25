Clarivate Launches Web of Science My Research Assistant Mobile Application

Researchers can stay informed of latest scientific research developments as part of 'new Web of Science'

LONDON, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, today launched Web of Science™ My Research Assistant, a mobile-only application that enables scientific researchers to easily search, save and share publication records of the trusted research data in the Web of Science citation index using their mobile devices.

It enables researchers to search the Web of Science citation index and the associated Master Journal List to access an unrivaled breadth of world-class literature records linked to journals rigorously selected for their quality and impact criteria. Spanning all disciplines and regions, the Master Journal List is a highly popular and invaluable tool to seek out journals aligned to a particular field of study.

The app ensures researchers can stay informed of the latest research developments within their personal and professional fields of interest, with the ability to search and save research publication records, create reading lists and curate a personalized feed that reflects their chosen topics of interest – wherever they might be. The publication records can be quickly and easily shared with colleagues and scientific collaborators around the world directly from the mobile application.

An introductory view of My Research Assistant is freely available to anyone who wishes to keep abreast of any scientific research field. Within the free version, users can search by topic and create up to three saved search feeds viewing up to a maximum of 25 most recent search results over the past five years.

The Web of Science is used by >95% of the world's top research institutions, multiple governments and national research agencies, and users at these organizations will be entitled to unlimited search functionality, feeds and search results.

Keith Collier, Senior Vice President Product, Clarivate, said: "We live in a world of continuous connectivity – research has broken out of silos and is more collaborative and interdisciplinary than ever before. Increased complexity and collaboration mean our customers need more advanced resources and tools to help them fulfil their goals. With My Research Assistant, we are improving the researcher experience by delivering a more personalized service and using the latest technology to spur and facilitate connections across the science community."

The mobile application is freely available via Apple's App store or the Google Play store. Find out more here: https://clarivate.com/webofsciencegroup/solutions/web-of-science-my-research-assistant/

