Clarivate Presents Cortellis Regulatory AI Assistant to Cut Through Complexity in Safety and Compliance

Powered by agentic AI, new features help regulatory teams improve accuracy and enable faster, more confident decisions across the product lifecycle

LONDON, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, has launched its Cortellis Regulatory Intelligence AI Assistant. Powered by agentic AI, the assistant introduces new capabilities that redefine how life sciences professionals access and apply regulatory information. Following a successful beta release earlier this year, the assistant is now available to all Cortellis Regulatory Intelligence customers. The latest release enhances usability, personalizes the user experience, and strengthens decision support, reflecting the company's commitment to applying artificial intelligence to real-world regulatory challenges.

As regulatory environments continue to shift, the Cortellis Regulatory Intelligence AI Assistant helps professionals interpret complex requirements and turn them into clear, actionable insight. Built on Clarivate's proven AI platform, which powers solutions like Web of Science and serves hundreds of organizations globally, it combines advanced technology with over 30 years of regulatory expertise trusted by top pharmaceutical companies and international agencies.

Developed in close collaboration with customers, the AI-enabled assistant integrates direct feedback and insights to ensure it meets the evolving needs of regulatory professionals. The Cortellis Regulatory Assistant allows users to:

Get precise, cited answers instantly: ask regulatory questions naturally and receive AI-powered, context-aware responses that build on previous conversations.

ask regulatory questions naturally and receive AI-powered, context-aware responses that build on previous conversations. Work in your preferred language: multilingual capabilities provide a seamless, tailored experience.

multilingual capabilities provide a seamless, tailored experience. Summarize documents in seconds: quickly generate clear, customized summaries, from concise takeaways to in-depth insights.

quickly generate clear, customized summaries, from concise takeaways to in-depth insights. Spot key differences instantly: compare draft and final guidance in seconds, saving hours of manual review and accelerating decision making.

Anne Lecocq, SVP and GM, R&D, Life Sciences & Healthcare, Clarivate, said: "In today's fast-moving life sciences environment, regulatory intelligence needs to be accurate and actionable from early-stage product development. The Cortellis Regulatory Assistant leverages AI to transform the way regulatory intelligence is accessed and applied, cutting through complexity, delivering insights quickly, and highlighting what matters most. By combining AI with deep domain expertise, we are helping teams make faster, more confident decisions that ultimately accelerate development and improve patient outcomes."

Wendy Lara, Sr Manager FDA Business Excellence, Bayer, said: "The AI Regulatory Assistant has made it significantly faster for us to find the right documents without the need for complex/advanced filtering. It understands specific requirements and provides valuable foundational guidance, allowing our subject matter experts to focus their time on in-depth document review rather than document searches. The project team is truly committed to enhancing the user experience and embracing AI to stay ahead of the game, continually improving the tool based on active user feedback in a very short period of time. This is just the first step in what I'm sure will become an even more powerful tool as the scope expands across Clarivate's Cortellis modules. With Clarivate's strong foundation in regulatory intelligence and documentation, the AI Assistant will help us to truly leverage that knowledge base."

Learn more about the Cortellis Regulatory Intelligence AI-powered Assistant.

About Clarivate

Clarivate is a leading global provider of transformative intelligence. We offer enriched data, insights & analytics, workflow solutions and expert services in the areas of Academia & Government, Intellectual Property and Life Sciences & Healthcare. For more information, please visit clarivate.com

Media Contact:

Catherine Daniel

Director, External Communications, Life Sciences & Healthcare, Clarivate

[email protected]

SOURCE Clarivate Plc