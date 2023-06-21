Clarivate Report Urges Shift from Single Metrics to Visual Research Profiles

News provided by

Clarivate Plc

21 Jun, 2023, 03:00 ET

Institute for Scientific Information illustrates how visualizations of publication and citation data 'unpack' information overlooked with focus on simple metrics alone

LONDON, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a global leader in connecting people and organizations to intelligence they can trust to transform their world, today released a report from the Institute for Scientific Information (ISI) which further promotes the shift from a reliance on simplistic research metrics towards an adoption of visually informative profiles. The report also encourages actionable engagement and input from the global research community. Such profiles promote a comprehensive understanding of research activities, to direct policymakers and research managers towards evidence-informed decisions that lead to positive outcomes.

Unpacking research profiles: Moving beyond metrics focuses on four aspects of research activity and academic publishing, where profiles reveal key information – at researcher, journal, institutional and research field levels. The in-depth analysis draws on Web of Science data to show how profiles serve as valuable tools to aid interpretation, explain unexpected results and guide future investment.

The report focuses on four key areas:

  • Individuals and their publications: The issue of excessive self-citation in research publications is addressed, with identification of outliers following examination of the distinctive patterns of self-citation observed among Highly Cited Researchers, while considering variations in citation rates between fields.
  • Future research trends: Research Fronts identifies current areas of research attention by analyzing frequently cited, recent papers that cluster together, providing valuable insights for research planning, resource management and policy decisions.
  • Journals and their characteristics: The profile and value of a journal in the Web of Science is more than its Journal Impact Factor. We explore how the indicator of national orientation (INO) offers new perspectives on journals, helping researchers choose the best venues for their papers.
  • Influence of international collaboration: Simple metrics mask the influence of well-cited, internationally co-authored papers, so cannot be properly used to assess them. Collaborative Citation Impact (Collab-CNCI) allows deconstruction of impact, enabling better evaluation of domestic and international activity.

Jonathan Adams, Chief Scientist at the Institute for Scientific Information and report co-author said, "Our aim is to empower decision-makers with comprehensive analyses that deliver meaningful research insights. A key to appreciating the need for rich, visual profiles, rather than simple metrics alone, is to be aware of and acknowledge the underlying statistical distribution of the data. By shifting from simple metrics to visually informative profiles, one can unlock a wealth of valuable information that aids in understanding research activities, identifies unexpected results, and supports informed policy and management decisions."

Unpacking research profiles: Moving beyond metrics is a follow-up to the 2019 Global Research Report, Profiles, not metrics, which highlights the limitations of simplified metrics in capturing the full scope of research performance and proposes alternative visualizations that provide a more comprehensive and responsible approach to research management.

Notes to editors:
Our Global Research Reports from the Institute for Scientific Information at Clarivate draw on our unique industry insights to offer analysis, ideas and commentary to enlighten and stimulate debate. Each one demonstrates the huge potential of research data to inform management issues in research assessment and research policy and to accelerate development of the global research base.
https://clarivate.com/the-institute-for-scientific-information/isi-reports/  

About Clarivate
Clarivate is a leading global information services provider. We connect people and organizations to intelligence they can trust to transform their perspective, their work and our world. Our subscription and technology-based solutions are coupled with deep domain expertise and cover the areas of Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare and Intellectual Property. For more information, please visit clarivate.com 

Media Contact:
Rebecca Krahenbuhl, External Communications Manager, Academia & Government
[email protected]

SOURCE Clarivate Plc

Also from this source

Mitsubishi Electric Chooses IPfolio from Clarivate

Mitsubishi Electric Chooses IPfolio from Clarivate

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.