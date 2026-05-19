Clarivate Selected By Czech National Library of Technology to Develop Unified National Library Platform

New cloud-based, shared platform based on Alma and Primo to help National Library of Technology advance library services and information accessibility

LONDON, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, announced today that the Czech National Library of Technology has selected Clarivate to deliver its new unified library services and discovery platform as part of a ten-year agreement. The cloud-based library solution will help the National Library of Technology advance the modernization of academic and research libraries in the Czech Republic while supporting the Library's vision for national-scale discovery and resource management.

The National Library of Technology is the largest and oldest library of science and technology literature in the Czech Republic, providing content, resources and services to students, faculty and researchers, as well as the public. The Library also cooperates closely with university and research libraries in the Czech Republic, including those of the Institute of the Czech Academy of Sciences.

As the needs of students, researchers and faculty evolve, the National Library of Technology developed, together with other libraries, the Czech Academic and Research Discovery System (CARDS) project, designed to establish a next-generation platform for library services to support its users' changing requirements. Using Alma cloud-based library management platform and Primo discovery experience from Clarivate, the Library will build a unified library management and discovery system. The cloud-based, shared platform will enhance resource accessibility, optimize document management and enable efficient sharing of research data among the CARDS project's member institutions and communities.

Bar Veinstein, President, Academia & Government at Clarivate said: "We are pleased to expand collaboration with our long-term partner, the National Library of Technology, to develop a future-focused national library platform which supports the Library's mission to serve Czech research and higher education communities. Through our partnership, we will support the Library's vision to advance learning, discovery and research in the Czech Republic, today and for future generations."

Petr Očko, Director, The National Library of Technology said: "The CARDS project aims to create a modern shared solution - a next-generation platform - to serve the needs of education and research in the Czech Republic. Throughout its implementation, Clarivate demonstrated great communication and change management. Member institutions in the first implementation phase show strong commitment and delivery capacity, and the National Library of Technology team is successfully managing both its own system transformation and the coordination of all participating institutions, making CARDS a true instrument of systemic change."

The initial rollout of the shared platform impacts over 20 academic institutions in the Czech Republic.

To learn more about Alma, visit the product page

To learn more about Primo, visit the product page

About Clarivate

Clarivate is a leading global provider of transformative intelligence. We offer enriched data, insights & analytics, workflow solutions and expert services in the areas of Academia & Government, Intellectual Property and Life Sciences & Healthcare. For more information, please visit www.clarivate.com

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SOURCE Clarivate Plc