Clarivate Unveils Citation Laureates 2023 - Annual List of Researchers of Nobel Class

LONDON, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT), a global leader in connecting people and organizations to intelligence they can trust to transform their world, today named 23 world-class researchers from institutions in five countries as Citation Laureates™. These are researchers whose work is deemed to be of Nobel class, as demonstrated by analysis carried out by the Institute for Scientific Information (ISI)™ at Clarivate™.

This year's Citation Laureates have made significant contributions across a diverse range of fields, including cancer treatment, human microbiomes, synthetic gene circuits, spintronics, designer molecular structures, sleep/wake cycles, wealth inequality and urban economics. Sixteen of the honorees are based at leading academic institutions in the United States, two each are based in Japan, the United Kingdom and France, and one is based in Germany. These individuals represent an elite group whose research publications are highly cited and who have already exerted a profound and often transformative impact on their fields of research.

Emmanuel Thiveaud, Senior Vice President for Research & Analytics, Academia & Government at Clarivate said: "Clarivate uses quantitative citation data from the Web of Science™, together with unparalleled qualitative analysis to successfully identify individuals who go on to be recognized by the Nobel Assembly.

"The achievements of the Citation Laureates 2023 are not just notable, but emblematic of the kind that Clarivate identifies as Nobel-worthy. These research giants publish papers that garner more than 2,000 citations — a truly rare accolade — that should be celebrated. This list recognizes many decades of work, laying ground for countless discoveries and innovations that have transformed our world."

Since 2002, analysts at the Institute for Scientific Information have drawn on publication and citation data from its index of trusted journals to identify potential Nobel Prize winners in the areas of Physiology or Medicine, Physics, Chemistry and Economics. Out of more than 58 million articles and proceedings indexed in the Web of Science since 1970, only about 8,700 (.01%) have been cited 2,000 or more times. It is from the authors of this group of papers that Citation Laureates are identified and selected.

Since 2002, experts at the ISI have identified 71 Citation Laureates prior to their Nobel Prize success – often years before they were recognized in Stockholm.

The Citation Laureates 2023 are:

Physiology or Medicine Carl H. June, Richard W. Vague Professor in Immunotherapy in the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine; and Director of the Center for Cellular Immunotherapies, Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States, and Steven A. Rosenberg, Senior Investigator and Chief, Surgery Branch at the Center for Cancer Research, National Cancer Institute, Bethesda, Maryland, United States, and Michel Sadelain, Stephen and Barbara Friedman Chair; Director, Center for Cell Engineering, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, New York, United States For breakthrough research advancing chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy for the treatment of cancer Rob Knight, Director of the Center for Microbiome Innovation and Professor of Pediatrics, Bioengineering, and Computer Science & Engineering, University of California San Diego, San Diego, California, United States For computational and experimental research revealing the complex microbial ecosystems of the human body Clifford B. Saper, James Jackson Putnam Professor of Neurology, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts, United States, and Emmanuel Mignot, Craig Reynolds Professor of Sleep Medicine in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Stanford University, Stanford, California, United States, and Masashi Yanagisawa, Director of the International Institute for Integrative Sleep Medicine (WPI-IIIS), University of Tsukuba, Tsukuba, Japan; adjunct professor, Department of Molecular genetics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, United States For genetic and physiological studies of the sleep/wake cycle and the discovery of hypocretin/orexin as important regulators of sleep involved in the cause of narcolepsy Physics Federico Capasso, Robert L. Wallace Professor of Applied Physics and Vinton Hayes Senior Research Fellow in Electrical Engineering, John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States For pioneering research on photonics, plasmonics, and metasurfaces, as well as contributions to the invention of and improvements on the quantum cascade laser Sharon C. Glotzer, John Werner Cahn Distinguished University Professor of Engineering; Anthony C. Lembke Department Chair of Chemical Engineering; Stuart W. Churchill Collegiate Professor of Chemical Engineering; Professor, Material Science & Engineering; Professor, Physics; University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, United States For demonstrating the role of entropy in the self-assembly of matter and for introducing strategies to control the assembly process to engineer new materials Stuart S. P. Parkin, Director at the Max Planck Institute of Microstructure Physics in Halle and Professor at the Institute of Physics of the Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg, Germany For research on spintronics and specifically the development of racetrack memory for increased data storage density Chemistry James J. Collins, Termeer Professor of Medical Engineering & Science and Professor of Biological Engineering, MIT; Member of the Harvard-MIT Health Sciences & Technology Faculty; Founding Faculty member of the Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering, Harvard University; and Institute Member of the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States, and Michael Elowitz, Professor, Division of Biology and Biological Engineering, Caltech, Pasadena, California, United States; Howard Hughes Medical Institute Investigator, and Stanislas Leibler, Gladys T. Perkin Professor, Laboratory of Living Matter, Rockefeller University, New York, New York; Professor, Institute for Advanced Study, Princeton, New Jersey, United States For pioneering work on synthetic gene circuits, which launched the field of synthetic biology Shankar Balasubramanian, Herchel Smith Professor of Medicinal Chemistry, Yusuf Hamied Department of Chemistry, University of Cambridge; Senior Group Leader at the Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute; Fellow of Trinity College, University of Cambridge, Cambridge, United Kingdom, and David Klenerman, Royal Society GSK Research Professor, Yusuf Hamied Department of Chemistry, University of Cambridge; and Fellow of Christ's College, University of Cambridge, Cambridge, United Kingdom For the co-invention of next-generation DNA sequencing methodology that has revolutionized biological research Kazunori Kataoka, Center Director, Innovation Center of NanoMedicine (iCONM), Kawasaki Institute of Industrial Promotion, Kawasaki, Japan; Professor Emeritus, the University of Tokyo, Tokyo, Japan, and Vladimir P. Torchilin, University Distinguished Professor and Director, Center for Pharmaceutical Biotechnology and Nanomedicine, Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences, School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, Northeastern University, Boston, Massachusetts, United States, and Karen L. Wooley, Distinguished Professor, W.T. Doherty-Welch Chair in Chemistry, Professor of Chemistry, with courtesy appointments in the Departments of Chemical Engineering and Materials Science & Engineering, Director of the TAMU Laboratory for Synthetic-Biologic Interactions, Texas A&M University, College Station, Texas, United States For the development of innovative drug and gene targeting and delivery methods Economics Raj Chetty, William A. Ackman Professor of Economics and Director of Opportunity Insights, Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States For understanding the determinants of economic opportunity and identifying policies to increase social mobility Edward L. Glaeser, Fred and Eleanor Glimp Professor of Economics and the Chairman of the Department of Economics, Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States For penetrating analysis and insights on urban economics and the city as an engine of growth Thomas Piketty, Professor at EHESS and at the Paris School of Economics, Paris, France, and Emmanuel Saez, Professor of Economics, University of California, Berkeley, California, United States, and Gabriel Zucman, Professor of Economics, Paris School of Economics and Ecole Normale Supérieure – PSL; Associate Professor of Economics, University of California, Berkeley, California, United States For research on income and wealth inequality and its consequences

David Pendlebury, Head of Research Analysis at ISI said: "The Citation Laureates 2023, by the influence of their research contributions revealed in their citation profiles, are peers of those who have received a Nobel Prize. In many cases, they are not merely authors of highly cited papers but sculptors of new disciplines. All have reshaped the landscape of knowledge profoundly, and it is an honor to be able to recognize their achievements."

