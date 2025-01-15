Clarivoy & Treasure Data Launch Revolutionary CDP Solution for Automotive Dealerships

Initial Customers Include Innovative Dealership Group DGDG

Industry-First Collaboration Set to Transform Dealership Marketing to Debut at NADA 2025

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivoy, the trusted leader in multi-touch attribution and advanced identity resolution, is teaming up with Treasure Data, the leading AI-powered customer data platform (CDP), to redefine how dealerships harness the power of customer data to drive revenue growth. Together, this partnership promises to deliver an industry-first solution that enables dealerships to consolidate, clean, and activate customer data to power higher engagement and conversion rates.

This groundbreaking collaboration will be unveiled at the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) 2025 Show, where it will showcase how the convergence of advanced analytics, cutting-edge CDP technology, and a customer-first dealership mindset can transform the automotive retail landscape.

A Partnership Driving Unprecedented Results

This partnership combines the best of each organization's expertise:

brings its market-leading attribution models and identity resolution capabilities to unify and activate customer data across marketing channels. Treasure Data provides an enterprise-grade CDP renowned for its ability to seamlessly unify and enrich online and offline customer data to power personalized customer experiences across marketing, sales, and service.

DGDG: Customer-Centric Retailing Powered by a CDP

Del Grande Dealer Group (DGDG), one of the most innovative dealership groups in the United States, is among the first to adopt this next-generation solution from Clarivoy and Treasure Data that delivers personalized marketing and exceptional customer experiences. "With this partnership, we're unlocking insights and opportunities that the rest of the industry hasn't even dreamed of," said Nathan Hollenbeck, Vice President of Marketing at DGDG. "I'll be able to execute significantly more effective, data-driven campaigns, enabling us to engage shoppers in a way that's both strategic and impactful."

How It Works

Data Consolidation: Clarivoy integrates customer information from dealer websites, CRMs, and Dealer Management Systems (DMS), creating unified customer profiles in Treasure Data CDP. Identity Resolution: Clarivoy's proprietary tools connect fragmented customer touchpoints, turning messy, incomplete data into actionable insights. Activation and Measurement: Using these insights, DGDG and other dealers can launch highly personalized marketing campaigns informed by Clarivoy's advanced attribution capabilities, ensuring every dollar spent delivers measurable ROI.

The result? A 360-degree view of the customer, enabling dealers to reach shoppers at every stage of the buying journey and track their paths to purchase.

Unmatched Capabilities

This collaboration builds on Treasure Data's proven success in the Tier 1 automotive sector with customers such as Honda, Hyundai, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Stellantis, and Subaru. "We've helped OEMs like Subaru achieve a 14.5x increase in advertising efficiency, and now we're extending that technology and expertise to dealerships across the U.S.," said Kaz Ohta, CEO and co-founder of Treasure Data, which is the only independent CDP named a Leader across Forrester, Gartner, and IDC evaluations. "Treasure Data and Clarivoy together form a powerful combination for Tier 3 dealers to harness data to drive revenue growth."

Clarivoy's CEO and Founder, Steve White, echoed this sentiment: "Our mission has always been to empower dealerships to thrive in a competitive market. Partnering with Treasure Data allowed us to deliver a transformative solution for DGDG that simplifies data management and enhances marketing precision."

What's in It for Dealers?

Streamlined Operations : No more toggling between incomplete, inaccurate, or duplicative data from multiple systems.

: No more toggling between incomplete, inaccurate, or duplicative data from multiple systems. Enhanced Marketing Efficiency : Dealers can target auto shoppers with unmatched precision, driving higher engagement and conversion rates.

: Dealers can target auto shoppers with unmatched precision, driving higher engagement and conversion rates. Future-Proof Strategy: With tools designed to adapt and scale, dealers can stay ahead in an ever-evolving market.

Experience It at NADA 2025

Dealers and industry leaders are invited to witness this game-changing solution in action at Clarivoy Booth #8045 during the NADA 2025 Show in New Orleans from January 24–26.

Attendees can also hear directly from DGDG about their transformative journey with Clarivoy and Treasure Data during a live session on Friday, January 24, at 2 p.m. CT.

To schedule a demo or reserve your spot, visit clarivoy.com/nada.

About the Partners

Clarivoy : Known for its industry-leading multi-touch attribution and consumer journey insights, Clarivoy empowers dealerships to maximize marketing ROI.

: Known for its industry-leading multi-touch attribution and consumer journey insights, Clarivoy empowers dealerships to maximize marketing ROI. Treasure Data : Treasure Data provides the only enterprise customer data platform (CDP) that combines batch and real-time data to personalize journeys with Al.

: Treasure Data provides the only enterprise customer data platform (CDP) that combines batch and real-time data to personalize journeys with Al. DGDG: One of the most progressive dealership groups in the U.S., DGDG is committed to delivering customer-first experiences and innovative retail solutions.

