Clarivoy Appoints Molly Kristick as CXO & CMO to Unify Marketing, Customer Success, and Brand Strategy

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivoy, the automotive industry's leading independent attribution and measurement platform, today announced the appointment of Molly Kristick as Chief Experience Officer & Chief Marketing Officer (CXO & CMO). This newly created role brings marketing, customer success, and brand strategy under unified leadership, reflecting Clarivoy's belief that the best marketing platforms should also deliver the best client experience.

Kristick brings more than a decade of experience at the intersection of automotive marketing and technology. Most recently at TrueCar, Inc., she served as VP of Marketing, overseeing the company's national marketing strategy, after building and scaling TrueCar Marketing Solutions, its dealer-facing marketing products division, from the ground up. Before TrueCar, roles at Empower Media, Shift Digital (BMW North America), and PureCars put her inside the marketing decisions of 17 automotive brands, developing a deep understanding of how dealers evaluate, buy, and measure marketing. She was named an Auto Remarketing 40 Under 40 honoree in 2025.

"I've spent my career helping dealers prove the value of their marketing. Clarivoy's attribution platform does that better than anything else in the market, and I've seen it from the other side of the table. The opportunity to bring marketing and customer experience together here, at a company that's genuinely solving the measurement problem, is exactly why I made this move."

Molly Kristick, CXO & CMO, Clarivoy

"Molly knows how to build a brand that dealers trust and a client experience that keeps them. Those two things rarely live in the same person. Creating this role was about finding someone who could connect our product, our brand, and our client relationships into one cohesive experience. Molly is that person."

Steve White, CEO & Founder, Clarivoy

The creation of the CXO & CMO role signals Clarivoy's next phase of growth. As the platform expands its integrations and data partnerships, Kristick will be responsible for aligning go-to-market strategy, client onboarding and retention, and brand positioning ensuring the company's growth is matched by the quality of its client relationships.

ABOUT CLARIVOY

Every month, Clarivoy identifies and observes over 200 million automotive shopping sessions, providing an unparalleled view of the consumer's purchase journey. Leveraging its proprietary and foundational dataset, along with its agile first-party audience management software, Clarivoy empowers performance marketers to measure, understand, and connect their data. Clarivoy is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. For more information, visit clarivoy.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Clarivoy Communications

Matt Siemer

[email protected]

SOURCE Clarivoy