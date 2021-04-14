Clark Atlanta University and the University of Liberia Host Virtual Signing Ceremony to Establish Partnership of Educational Advancement

ATLANTA, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, April 19th at 11:00 a.m. Clark Atlanta University, the University of Liberia, and the Liberian Consulate in the State of Georgia in a spirit of mutual trust and collaboration, will host a virtual signing ceremony marking the continuation of a unique partnership between both universities.

The partnership will allow both institutions to develop and implement programming and activities to improve their capacities to best serve their students. Clark Atlanta University and the University of Liberia's missions are similar. They are committed to research, accessing and utilizing emerging technologies, and providing a quality education that produces well-qualified and globally competitive graduates.

"I am ecstatic about the partnership with the Rev. Dr. Julius S. Nelson, Jr., the president of the University of Liberia and his esteemed institution. Such collaborations help to strengthen Clark Atlanta's outreach on an international level and creates more opportunities for students at both universities," said President George T. French, Jr., Ph.D.

The Rev. Dr. Julius S. Nelson, Jr., president of the University of Liberia, said, "We will accomplish a lot through this memorandum of understanding to include: developing exchange and professional development programs for our students, faculty, and staff, and we look forward to this partnership between the University of Liberia and Clark Atlanta University."

Additionally, the partnership will include seminars and workshops, the establishment of cultural exchange in areas of education and research, as well as sharing new technologies and methods of management through programming.

"As the President and Board Chair of the University Consortium for Liberia, (UCL) and as Honorary Consul Republic of Liberia in Georgia, we are celebrating a 9-year partnership with Clark Atlanta University and this bold new vision to put a Mandela Young African Leaders Fellowship Program, also known as (YALI) at UL, is both exciting and historic. Liberian students will have the opportunity to participate in business and entreprensurship classroom-based coursework, leadership development, experiential learning, community service, networking and more, modeling what YALI-CAU has successfully done over the years, in Atlanta, Georgia."

To learn more about the partnership and to view the signing ceremony live, access Clark Atlanta University's YouTube Channel or visit liberianconsulatega.com.

About Clark Atlanta University

Clark Atlanta University was formed with the consolidation of Atlanta University and Clark College, both of which hold unique places in the annals of African-American history. Atlanta University, established in 1865 by the American Missionary Association, was the nation's first institution to award graduate degrees to African-Americans. Clark College, established four years later in 1869, was the nation's first four-year liberal arts college to serve a primarily African-American student population. Today, with nearly 4,000 students, CAU is the largest of the four institutions (CAU, Morehouse College, Spelman College, and Morehouse School of Medicine) that comprise the Atlanta University Center Consortium. It is also the largest of the 37-member UNCF institutions. To learn more about Clark Atlanta University and its mission visit www.cau.edu

About the University of Liberia

The University of Liberia was founded in 1862 as Liberia College and became a full University in 1951. It is a public institution funded mainly by the Government of Liberia. The University now has four campuses: Capitol Hill, Fendall, Medical School Fendall, and Starz-Sinji campus located in Sinji, Grand Cape Mount County. During its early formative years, financing for Liberia College was provided by the New York Colonization Society and the Trustees of Donation for Education in Liberia (TDEL), both were United States based organizations. The donations laid the cornerstone and financed the first building on January 25, 1858. The University of Liberia serves over 20,000 students. To learn more about the University of Liberia and its mission visit www.ul.edu.lr

About the University Consortium for Liberia

The University Consortium for Liberia (UCL) coordinates diverse academic efforts between Liberia and the global community. Since 2009, we have collaborated with students, university faculty, and other academic professionals to increase learning in Liberia and the United States.

An Atlanta-based 501c3 organization, we coordinate Study Abroad Programs, Service Learning Opportunities, Student and Faculty Exchanges, Research Studies, Workshops & Conferences. Under UCL, American students have studied abroad in Liberia, participated in service learning opportunities, and prepared research reports. Likewise, Liberian students have received U.S. scholarships in pursuits of Undergraduate, Master's Degrees and PhDs with the opportunity to apply what they have learned on campus back home in their communities. Our Honorary Chairs and 19 Institutional Partners give us the opportunity to grant students scholarships and provide educators with additional training. These opportunities have become life changing experiences. Please visit at www.ucliberia.com for further information.

