Clark Atlanta University Celebrates $38 Million Gift from Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott

Recent Contribution Elevates Total Giving to $53 Million, Marking a Historic Milestone

ATLANTA, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Clark Atlanta University (CAU) announces a momentous $38 million gift from esteemed philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. This recent contribution builds upon a previous $15 million donation, bringing her total support to an unprecedented $53 million, the largest private donation in the university's history.

This substantial, unrestricted gift will significantly enhance CAU's capacity to develop its academic programs and expand resources for student scholars, ensuring that financial barriers do not impede educational attainment.

"The magnitude of Ms. Scott's generosity significantly enhances our capacity to expand the student success initiatives and support infrastructure already underway, preparing students to thrive on the global stage for generations to come," said George T. French Jr., Ph.D., president of Clark Atlanta University. "Her continued support underscores her commitment to Historically Black Colleges and Universities and her trust in our mission to foster academic excellence and innovation."

The funds will be strategically utilized to strengthen academic offerings and support systems, fostering a vibrant educational environment that empowers students to achieve their fullest potential.

Ms. Scott's philanthropic vision aligns with the university's dedication to advancing educational equity and social progress, reinforcing Clark Atlanta University's pivotal role in shaping the future of higher education.

About Clark Atlanta University

Clark Atlanta University was formed in 1988 through the consolidation of Atlanta University (1865) and Clark College (1869), both historically Black institutions. CAU is a private, research-intensive institution offering undergraduate, graduate, and professional degrees. The University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges to award the baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degrees. For more information, visit www.cau.edu.

