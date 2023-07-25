Clark Atlanta University Receives $1 Million Scholarship Endowment Gift and a $50,000 Bridge Grant from The Bernard Osher Foundation

News provided by

Clark Atlanta University

25 Jul, 2023, 08:44 ET

ATLANTA, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clark Atlanta University has received two gifts from The Bernard Osher Foundation that will support scholarships for nontraditional undergraduate students who wish to return to the University to complete their education.

The Bernard Osher Foundation, founded in 1977 seeks to improve quality of life through support for higher education and the arts.

The University's Osher Reentry Scholarship Program, which is managed by the Scholarship Office, is specifically for nontraditional students who have been out of college for at least five years and have plans to work after graduation.

The relationship between Clark Atlanta and the Osher Foundation began two years ago when the foundation established a $50,000 annual scholarship at the University. Since then, 20 reentry students have received Osher scholarships.

"The Bernard Osher Foundation is proud to support Clark Atlanta University and its reentry students eager to complete a baccalaureate degree," noted Mary Bitterman, president of the Foundation. "We are confident that the Osher Scholars, upon graduation, will contribute in meaningful ways to their families and communities.  We know also that each of them will contribute to a better world."

The recent gifts will extend the program. A scholarship endowment gift of $1 million will fund 10 Osher scholarships each academic year. Meanwhile, a bridge grant of $50,000 will support eligible scholars until the endowment matures. 

"We are grateful that the Osher Foundation focuses its support on individuals who, for myriad reasons, had to interrupt their education, but who never gave up their dream of earning a CAU degree," said CAU President George T. French, Jr., Ph.D.

About Clark Atlanta University: Established in 1988 by the historic consolidation of Atlanta University (1865) and Clark College (1869).  Clark Atlanta University continues a 150-year legacy rooted in African American tradition and focused on the future.  Through global innovation, transformative educational experiences, and high-value engagement.  CAU cultivates lifted lives that transforms the world.  Notable alumni include: James Weldon Johnson; American civil rights activist, poet, and songwriter (Lift Every Voice and Sing "The Black National Anthem"; Ralph David Abernathy Sr., American civil rights activist; Congressman Hank Johnson, Georgia District 4; Kenya Barris, American award-winning television and movie producer; Kenny Leon, Tony Award-winning Broadway Director; Jacque Reid, Emmy Award-winning Television Personality and Journalist; Brandon Thompson, Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion for NASCAR; Valeisha Butterfield Jones, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer at the Recording Academy. To learn more about Clark Atlanta University, visit www.cau.edu.

SOURCE Clark Atlanta University

Also from this source

Clark Atlanta University Receives $1 Million Gift from Chick-fil-A for Student Success and Access

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.