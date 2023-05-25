Clark Breaks Ground on Charlotte's Queensbridge Collective Mixed-Use Development

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 24, Clark Construction Group joined representatives from Riverside Investment & Development, Woodfield Development, Goettsch Partners, and CBRE to ceremoniously break ground on Queensbridge Collective at 111 East Carson Boulevard, a transformative mixed-use development in Charlotte, North Carolina. Clark is serving as Construction Manager-at-Risk.

Located at a popular intersection in Charlotte’s South End Neighborhood, the development includes a 42-story multifamily tower with 409 units, a 35-story, 600,000-square-foot office building, nearly 30,000 square feet of retail, and 1,600 parking spaces.

Located at a popular intersection in Charlotte's South End Neighborhood, the development includes a 42-story multifamily tower with 409 units, a 35-story, 600,000-square-foot office building, nearly 30,000 square feet of retail, and 1,600 parking spaces.

Vertical construction on the residential tower will begin immediately following the completion of sitework, and the building is expected to complete in the summer of 2025. The next phase of the development will include vertical construction on the office tower.

Designed by Goettsch Partners, the project will incorporate world-class architecture and best-in-class amenities. Queensbridge Collective at 111 East Carson is the fourth collaboration between Clark Construction, Riverside Investment & Development, and Goettsch Partners in the last decade. Together, the team has successfully delivered the award-winning 110 North Wacker, 150 North Riverside, and 320 South Canal projects in Chicago.

"This project team has a proven track record of success," said Chris Phares, vice president at Clark Construction Group. "We're thrilled to work alongside the team again in a new market, where we hope to continue our growth together."

The project is slated to be completed in 2025.

About Clark Construction Group

At Clark Construction, we build what matters. From the academic buildings where students find their passion and the hospitals where people are healed to the roads that connect us, we create the assets and infrastructure that make the United States a stronger, safer place. As one of the largest building and civil construction firms in the country, we are passionate about delivering high-quality experiences and products to our clients. With offices strategically located across the country, we pride ourselves on being a local builder with national reach. To learn more, visit www.clarkconstruction.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

SHANNA WILSON

[email protected]

SOURCE Clark Construction Group