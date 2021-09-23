Clark Breaks Ground on UCSF's New Clinical Building in Mission Bay

Clark Construction Group is leading the integrated project delivery team with Stantec, Rutherford + Chekene, Guttmann & Blaevoet, and many design-assist trade contractors including Alliance Ground International, Malcolm Drilling, Cupertino Electric, Southland Industries, Transbay Fire Protection, Walters & Wolf, and Performance Contracting (PCI).

The new building is part of UCSF's development of Block 34, a site at the corner of 3rd Street and Mariposa Street. The development also includes a new 9-level parking garage that will provide 500 spaces and house administrative offices for UCSF Transportation Services. Clark started construction on the garage portion of the development in April 2021.

"Clark is proud to partner with UCSF and support the incredible work they do for our communities," said Lou Palandrani, a senior vice president at Clark Construction responsible for overseeing the company's operations in Northern California. "We're excited to be part of the team delivering this critical project that will help UCSF meet the Bay Area's future health care needs."

The garage and clinical building are slated to be delivered in summer 2024.



About Clark Construction Group

Clark Construction Group is one of the nation's most experienced and respected providers of building and civil construction services companies with annual revenues of approximately $5 billion. Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, the company has offices strategically located to serve clients throughout the country. For more information, visit www.clarkconstruction.com.

