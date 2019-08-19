Clark Construction Breaks Ground on New, Seismically Sound Traffic Company and Forensic Services Division Facility
Aug 19, 2019, 15:25 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- City leaders, including Mayor London Breed, Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru, Chief of Police William Scott, and District 10 Supervisor Shamaan Walton, joined Clark Construction last Thursday, August 8, in breaking ground at the site of the new San Francisco Police Department Traffic Company and Forensic Services Division facility. The new, seismically sound, 100,000 square-foot building under construction in San Francisco's Bayview neighborhood will bring SFPD's forensics labs together under one roof, while strengthening emergency response capacity for the entire city. The project will replace the current Bryant Street facility. Mayor London Breed emphasized that seismic safety is an essential component of resilience in San Francisco where earthquakes are not a matter of "if," but "when."
The new structure, scheduled for completion in 2021, is designed to remain operational through a major quake, ensuring that the city's first responders and motorcycle fleet will be ready to respond when most needed, and safeguarding valuable crime lab evidence. It will feature administrative, conference, and office spaces, as well as labs, a firearm testing facility, and 6,300 square feet of motorcycle parking space. The state-of-the-art facility, which is a component of the city's Ten Year Capital Plan, is designed to achieve LEED® Gold certification for energy- and operational cost-efficiency.
"The development of a new, seismically safe and easily accessible facility will help us continue to respond quickly to the needs of San Francisco, and provide uninterrupted service during a disaster and enable a rapid recovery for our city," said Police Chief Scott.
"This job is not only about serving our first responders, but will also give a lot of people from the community jobs, and make our city more resilient," said Mohammed Nuru, Director of San Francisco Public Works. "It is one of several projects that benefits the Southeast sector of the city. In the last two years we've finished the Chief Medical Examiner building, work at the Bayview Opera House, two central shops for large and small vehicles, and soon the new Southeast Community Center. The great partnerships we have with our contractor partners, and all the city departments, are working to improve San Francisco."
Clark Director of Community and Public Affairs Marivic Bamba Chennault said, "Clark is a proud partner of the City of San Francisco and Public Works in constructing and retrofitting city infrastructure that is critical to public safety. Our values also align with the city's goal of building a more resilient San Francisco while working alongside local residents and small businesses on our projects."
Clark completed construction of the city's new Office of the Chief Medical Examiner facility, and has started on the new San Francisco Animal Care and Control facility, both of which involve new construction or upgrades that will provide world class facilities built to withstand large earthquakes and other disasters.
SOURCE Clark Construction Group
Share this article