Clark Construction Delivers 1.1 Million Square Foot Development at the Next Phase of Reston Town Center

The 1.1 million square foot development project, which is located adjacent to the future Reston Town Center Metro Station, includes two office towers, street retail, a shared below-grade parking facility, a public plaza, and multiple outdoor amenity and green spaces.

2000 Opportunity Way is a 28-story, 800,000 square foot office building, including 8,000 square feet of retail space and a six-level parking structure. 1950 Opportunity Way is a 20-story, 623,000 square foot office building with 8,000 square feet of retail space and a six-level parking structure. The two office towers are structurally adjoined at levels 7 and 8 by a 20-foot-high connector floor. The project also includes a 7,000 square foot fitness center, a roof deck, and multiple private roof terraces.

"The next phase of Reston Town Center will be a great contribution to the growth and revitalization of the northwestern Fairfax County community," said Terry Simon, a senior vice president at Clark Construction Group. "The success of this project is due to the tremendous collaboration between Clark, Boston Properties, Duda|Paine Architects, Cooper Carry, and our many talented trade contractors."

At its completion, Boston Properties' full expansion of the next phase of Reston Town Center will include 4.4 million square feet of development featuring office buildings, residential towers, retail and hotel spaces, and over six acres of public open space.

"Clark really set a high bar with their delivery of this cornerstone project in our next phase of Reston Town Center," said Mike Holland, vice president of construction at Boston Properties. "Not only did they deliver the project on time, but they did it despite the unprecedented challenges COVID presented. Clark worked tirelessly from the day we broke ground to ensure the project's success while maintaining the high level of quality workmanship we would expect for such high-profile buildings."

With substantial completion achieved, Clark along with other contractors will continue to fit-out tenant spaces leading up to the first tenant occupancy in November 2021.

