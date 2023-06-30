Clark Construction Opens New Office in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clark recently hosted community and business leaders at an open house to celebrate the grand opening of its new office in Los Angeles. Located in the heart of downtown, the office is designed to bring Clark closer to its local clients, partners, and community stakeholders.

Clark Construction's new Los Angeles office.

"This office represents the continuation of Clark's long-standing commitment to our team members, clients, and partners in the greater Los Angeles area," said Kwaku Gyabaah, senior vice president and business unit leader leading efforts at the new office. "We look forward to this being a place where meaningful connections are fostered, and ideas that shape the future are generated and executed."

Clark's history in Los Angeles dates back to the 1980s, with the Ronald Reagan State Office Building. Since then, Clark has delivered more than 100 projects that strengthen the region's infrastructure and communities, including LA LIVE and Nokia Theater; US Courthouse, Los Angeles; and historic renovations of Los Angeles City Hall and Hall of Justice.

Delivering projects across a variety of market sectors, Clark has partnered with public and private development clients such as the City and County of Los Angeles; the City of Long Beach; the City of Beverly Hills; the University of Southern California; the University of California, Los Angeles; Pepperdine University; Los Angeles World Airports; Los Angeles Unified School District; and many others.

Projects underway in Los Angeles include the LACMA Building for the Permanent Collection and Century City Center, a new high-rise office building for JMB Realty Corporation.

With the opening of this new location, Clark now operates four offices in California, including Irvine, San Diego, and San Francisco.

