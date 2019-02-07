Clark Construction Partners with San Francisco Police Department to Sponsor Inaugural Black History Month Celebration at the Fillmore Heritage Center

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clark Construction is proud to be a sponsor of the first Black History Month Celebration presented by the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) February 9 at the Fillmore Heritage Center. The celebration highlighted the achievements of local African-American leaders in strengthening their neighborhoods, creating local educational and economic opportunities for youth to ensure they have a bright future in San Francisco, and promoting a cooperative relationship between the police department and local communities.

Under the leadership of San Francisco Chief of Police William Scott, SFPD's first-ever Black History Month event honored the contributions and history of African-Americans in San Francisco. According to Chief Scott, "A successful police department must be a partnership between the community and officers." He intends for the event to become an annual tradition celebrating and strengthening the ties between the SFPD and the communities the department is sworn to protect and serve.

The Fillmore Heritage Center is located in the heart of the Fillmore district, a historically African-American neighborhood in San Francisco with a rich cultural heritage, but also a legacy of economic marginalization. Mayor London Breed, noting she was born and raised in the district, expressed optimism about the future, while acknowledging work left to be done.

"Honoring and respecting our history and our culture, and how much we have contributed to what the city is today, we have come such a long way," stated Mayor Breed, "We are still here, and we still matter."

Marivic Bamba Chennault, Director of Community Relations and Small Business Development for Clark Construction, joined Chief Scott, Mayor Breed, and Supervisor Vallie Brown in presenting SFPD Black History Month awards to several individuals whose contributions exemplify the theme of building strong communities with bright futures. Awardees included:

Reverend Dr. Amos Brown , Pastor, Third Baptist Church; President, San Francisco NAACP

Pastor, Third Baptist Church; President, San Francisco NAACP Sheryl Davis , Executive Director of the San Francisco Human Rights Commission, former San Francisco Commissioner 2011-2016

, Executive Director of the San Francisco Human Rights Commission, former Commissioner 2011-2016 Reverend Dr. Arnold Townsend , Associate Minister, Without Walls Church; Vice President, San Francisco NAACP

Associate Minister, Without Walls Church; Vice President, San Francisco NAACP Morgan Tucker , student; community activist; police cadet and aspiring police officer

"Brotha Clint" Sockwell led a libation ceremony in remembrance of ancestors, and the nation's great leaders who fought for civil rights, including Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Medgar Evers. "Black history is American history," said Sockwell. "Know black history, know American history."

"We want to acknowledge and celebrate the many, many contributions of the African-American community to our nation, and to the intricate fabric of San Francisco, especially the Fillmore district," said Bamba Chennault.

SOURCE Clark Construction Group