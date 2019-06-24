Clark Construction Promotes Empowerment of Women in the Industry at Mayor London Breed's be INVINCIBLE Women's Summit

The Women's Summit, sponsored by companies like Clark Construction, was designed to provide a unique opportunity for women representing diverse sectors to share experiences and wisdom, to address obstacles and challenges faced by women, and to celebrate women's achievements and resilience. It also provided a forum and to discover and strengthen professional and social support networks. City Administrator Naomi Kelly said, "This Women's Summit will mobilize, inspire and empower women, girls, and our allies to build community and support each other toward a future where every young girl can live her full potential."

Thousands of attendees listened to female speakers who are leaders and experts in their fields covering topics from community service, to financial empowerment, health and wellness, and political engagement, among others. "Mayor Breed's Summit harnessed something that we have identified as the key factor in the success of our graduates - the value and strength of women together as a collective, supportive force," said panelist Melanie V. Ramil, Executive Director of Emerge California, a statewide political nonprofit that recruits and trains Democratic women to run for elected office.

Clark Construction's Director of Community Engagement Marivic Bamba Chennault who was a speaker on the Youth Empowerment panel said, "Clark is committed to promoting positive female role models for girls, and to creating opportunities for women to reach their potential in every aspect of the construction industry - and all sectors. When young people see that women are empowered to achieve in male-dominated sectors like construction, we grow not only their potential, but the potential of the entire industry."

