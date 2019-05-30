Clark Construction Selects InEight's AI-Powered Planning & Scheduling Solution

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. and BETHESDA, Md., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- InEight, the leading developer of construction project management software, announced today that Clark Construction will now use InEight's project planning and scheduling application InEight® Basis to enhance its process. InEight Basis will provide Clark the capability to use artificial intelligence (AI) to augment the creation of their project plans.

Developed specifically for capital projects, InEight Basis uses knowledge-driven AI machine learning to assist and guide planners through the process of building a project plan. InEight Basis will provide Clark's project teams with smart suggestions based on Clark's historical project knowledge to make informed suggestions during the planning process. This includes recommendations on durations, sequences and common risks, while highlighting how aligned the plan is with historical information from projects.

"We're not here to maintain the status quo. At Clark Construction, we are always looking for new ways to improve our performance. InEight Basis is a great example of how we're transforming our project planning processes," said Regis Fox, director of enterprise scheduling at Clark Construction.

Fox continued, "By adding InEight Basis, we can now leverage the incredible depth of planning knowledge acquired throughout our company's long history. Our historical information, combined with InEight Basis' AI capabilities, will greatly speed up our project planning process and support the validation of our plans generated during the project planning process."

Additionally, InEight Basis will help Clark more easily capture feedback from project stakeholders. The team can provide feedback in a simple scorecard view, including risks, ideas, opportunities, issues and change requests. The lead planner can then easily incorporate these details into the plan.

"Most companies begin a project plan with a blank sheet of paper; however, Clark is going to completely leapfrog this process," said Dan Patterson, chief design officer at InEight. "Now, they start with a solid foundation for each project plan based on past performance and organization standards. Equally if not more important, they'll be able to get buy-in along the way from project team members and subcontractors, that the plan is achievable, giving everyone confidence that the project can be delivered on schedule. We're excited to have Clark Construction join the growing list of companies that are using our AI-based solution to transform the planning process." To learn more about InEight Basis and how it can assist you in your project planning process, visit www.ineight.com.

About Clark Construction

Headquartered in Bethesda, Md., and American owned and operated since 1906, Clark Construction Group is one of the most experienced and respected building and civil construction firms in the United States. For over a century, Clark has been transforming the ideas and visions of clients into award-winning projects. With an annual revenue of $4 billion, the firm's portfolio features projects of all sizes and levels of complexity — from intricate interior renovations to some of the most complex civil operations in the country. For more information, visit www.clarkconstruction.com.

About InEight

Built on a history of construction and engineering excellence, InEight helps companies visualize, estimate, manage, control and connect all aspects of their projects. InEight combines technology with a unified vision, delivering actionable insights and proven project certainty to more than 300,000 users and 750 companies. With configurable, modular and field-tested solutions, we deliver the visibility and control required for on-budget and on-time project completion. Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, U.S., InEight, an ISO 9001:2015- and ISO 27001-certified company, is a subsidiary of Kiewit Corporation (Kiewit). Kiewit, through its subsidiaries, is one of North America's largest and most respected construction and engineering organizations. For more information, please visit ineight.com.

