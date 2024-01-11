Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson Welcomes Troy Edgar and the Ameritocracy Podcast to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The L.A. and Washington, D.C.-based Ameritocracy podcast was introduced to a new audience as the show began 2024 on the road in Las Vegas, Nevada. In an exclusive interview, host Troy Edgar met with Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson, who shared his perspectives and approach to crisis management, communications, and prosecuting high-profile cases.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson and Ameritocracy podcast host Troy Edgar at Wolfson's Las Vegas Office

The interview transitioned from Wolfson's extensive law career in prosecution and criminal defense to his current role as District Attorney. Edgar explored Wolfson's process and methods to assimilate complex and time-sensitive legal matters to take action and effectively communicate to the community and the media. Together they discussed the high-profile arrest of Duane "Keefe D" Davis in connection to Tupac Shakur's murder, the tragic UNLV shooting, and the horrifying beating and murder of teen Jonathan Lewis that was captured on video.

Wolfson closed the conversation by reflecting on his philosophy of balancing prosecution, law enforcement, and the impact to the community and the accused. He comments, "Regardless of the attention, you want to do what's right."

The Ameritocracy podcast was launched in 2023 and has climbed the Apple Charts globally, even breaking the top 100 in Eastern Europe, Western and Eastern Asia. Edgar's weekly show is dedicated to insightful and balanced conversations with individuals focusing on personal performance, breakthrough efforts, and current events that will empower listeners in their pursuit of success.

The podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Audible, Goodpods, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Pandora, and Spotify.

