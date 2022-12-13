Clark County, Nevada Chooses Accela to Modernize All Business Licensing, Alcoholic Beverage Control, Gaming and Other Critical Regulatory Services

$7M investment to streamline invoicing for all businesses in Clark County, including the iconic high-rise casinos of Las Vegas

SAN RAMON, Calif., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accela ®, the trusted provider of cloud solutions at the heart of government operations, today announced it was selected by Clark County, Nevada to modernize all business licensing, alcohol beverage control, short-term rentals, gaming, auditing and cannabis services. The county signed a multi-year contract that includes more than $7 million in Accela solutions and professional services and builds upon the govtech leader's existing work with the county to support building, planning, public works and code enforcement. Accela also recently helped Clark County's Department of Information Technology migrate to the cloud.

"Accela has decades of proven licensing expertise and is ready to meet Clark County's needs for a modern and flexible licensing system that matches the complexity of the businesses it governs, such as casinos and large-scale events," said Brian Weber, vice president of global strategic pursuits at Accela. "We're thrilled to have the opportunity to deepen our partnership with Clark County and use our agile platform to bring the county's vision for a dynamic, connected cross-departmental approach to government to life."

Under the terms of the $7 million contract, the country will leverage the Accela Civic Platform, Civic Application for Business Licensing, Accela Citizen Access public portal, Accela Mobile, Accela GIS and Accela Construct API. Accela's solutions will reduce turnaround time, automate workflows, and enable cross-department application reviews to provide a seamless licensing experience. For example, for organizations operating several regulated business streams, like a resort with gaming and bars, Clark County will be able to generate one annual invoice to simplify tax invoices.

"We are excited to expand our digital capabilities and continue to improve our business licensing services," said Vincent Queano, department director at Clark County. "Accela is a trusted partner and supports our ongoing modernization, whether it's migrating to the cloud or providing new options to support business owners throughout the county."

Accela Professional Services will provide a team of experts to ensure a smooth implementation. The team will assist with configuring Accela's platform to meet Clark County's unique needs, setting up new integrations, converting data from legacy systems, and enabling custom reporting features.

