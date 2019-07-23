Clark County School District Approves Partnership with Acceleration Academies

Acceleration Academies, a nationally accredited drop-out re-engagement partner, is redefining the traditional school model by leveraging the use of technology through a blended learning model whereby students, or Graduation Candidates (GCs) as they are called, can access their coursework online, day and night, while having the support of licensed teachers, tutors, career and life coaches at their storefront academies ready to assist along the GC's educational journey.

The partnership with the Clark County School District aims to increase district graduate numbers, enrich the local community, and provide every student in Clark County the chance to earn a high school diploma free of charge.

Mark Graves, President of Acceleration Academies said "We are honored to have this incredible opportunity to impact so many lives in Clark County. Every young adult needs and deserves a path to a job that allows them to earn a living wage to support themselves and their families. Earning a high school diploma allows for the opportunity to be competitive in a very tight job market and we look forward to helping our Clark County Graduation Candidates re-imagine their future as high school graduates!"

Acceleration Academies currently operates sites throughout Florida, South Carolina and Washington State. The program has graduated 554 students since 2014, and is currently serving over 1,400 graduation candidates nationwide. For more information about the program, visit www.accelerationacademy.org or call 872-529-5115.

About Acceleration Academies | You have the potential. We have the tools. This is your opportunity. #OwnYourSuccess

Acceleration Academies is an innovative education partner helping young adults overcome real-life challenges to earn their district issued high school diploma tuition-free by offering:

Web-based curriculum and technology

Individualized learning plans

Hands-on life and career coaching

