Clark County School District Board of Trustees formally approves, by unanimous vote, the awarding of a weapons detection contract to Remark Holdings, Alliance Technology Group, and Mcintosh Communications worth $5 million per year over a period of as many as 10 years

LAS VEGAS, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Remark Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: MARK), a leading provider of artificial intelligence solutions, today announced that the Clark County School District Board of Trustees, by unanimous vote at the April 25th board meeting, has formally approved and awarded to Remark Holdings, Alliance Technology Group, and Mcintosh Communications a one-year weapons detection contract with an estimated value of $5 million. The contract also includes nine one-year options to extend at $5 million per year.

The Clark County School District is the fifth largest public school system in the United States, which serves all of Clark County, Nevada, including the cities of Las Vegas, Henderson, North Las Vegas, and Boulder City.

"We are excited to deepen our relationship with the Clark County System in providing safety solutions to address the proliferation of illegal weapons possession on school properties. Given the size of CCSD as the fifth most populous school system in the United States, this win showcases our ability to scale and work closely with the largest school districts of comparable size in providing dependable AI-powered safety solutions," says Kai-Shing Tao, Chief Executive Officer of Remark Holdings.

About Remark Holdings, Inc.

Remark Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: MARK ), the industry leader in AI-powered analytics computer vision and smart agent solutions, delivers an integrated suite of AI tools that help organizations understand their customer demographics and behavior while monitoring, understanding, and acting on potential security threats in real time. Remark consists of an international team of sector-experienced professionals who have created award-winning video analytics. The company's GDPR-compliant and CCPA-compliant solutions focus on sectors including government agencies, hospitality, public safety, retail, and transportation. The company's headquarters are in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, with operational offices in New York and international offices in London, England. For more information, please visit our home page at www.remarkholdings.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information relating to future events, future financial performance, strategies, expectations, competitive environment, and regulations. Words such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions, as well as statements in the future tense, identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors in Remark Holdings' Annual Report on Form 10-K and Remark Holdings' other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements reflect Remark Holdings' current views with respect to future events, are based on assumptions, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Given such uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which represent Remark Holdings' estimates and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Remark Holdings undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

