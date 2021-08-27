Clark DeWoskin Joins Charlie Health as Director of Growth Strategy

BOZEMAN, Mont., Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Charlie Health, the first-of-its-kind virtual mental health clinic providing treatment programs for high-acuity patients, announced today the appointment of Clark DeWoskin as Director of Growth Strategy. DeWoskin will be responsible for bringing Charlie Health's urgently needed services to new markets.

"There is a critically acute need to expand access to comprehensive mental health services for teens and young adults. I'm excited to join a team of mission-driven, industry leaders and help drive the expansion of services to new markets and populations that have traditionally been underserved," said DeWoskin.

DeWoskin most recently served as Associate Director of Clinical Operations Strategy at Quartet Health. In this role, DeWoskin led mental health provider network strategy and operations across Quartet's national footprint. Prior to Quartet, DeWoskin served as a consultant to the pharmaceutical and life sciences industry, where he focused on commercialization strategy for novel therapeutics.

"Each week, emergency departments and inpatient units admit thousands of teens and young adults for mental health-related concerns due to a nationwide lack of access to high-quality outpatient care," said DeWoskin. "Charlie Health is meeting patients where they are, in the community, with evidence-based treatment delivered virtually in the home. I am proud to join the Charlie Health team as we continue to reimagine the delivery of high-acuity care with a hyper-focus on clinical outcomes."

The addition of DeWoskin reaffirms Charlie Health's commitment to providing youth and families everywhere with personalized and comprehensive treatment programs. The company is the first-ever virtual mental health clinic with the ability to provide access to millions experiencing mental health crises. Rather than group patients together based on their physical location, Charlie Health customizes comprehensive treatment plans by carefully matching patients in groups of peers with similar backgrounds, preferences, and needs.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Clark to the Charlie Health team," said Carter Barnhart, Co-founder and CEO of Charlie Health. "Clark's experience, coupled with his commitment to expanding access to high-quality care for youth, will accelerate Charlie Health's growth and our ability to help more families faster."

About Charlie Health

Charlie Health, founded in 2020, is the first-ever virtual mental health clinic for high-acuity patients, enabling increased access to care for millions. Charlie Health provides teens and young adults struggling with mental health and substance use disorders personalized Intensive Outpatient (IOP) treatment programs which consist of group therapy, individual therapy, family therapy, and psychiatric support. By providing quality, accessible behavioral health support, Charlie Health ensures that sustainable healing is available to all. To learn more, visit www.charliehealth.com .

