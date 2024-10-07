Clark Foods Announces U.S. Launch of Clark Gourmet Baked Beans, partners with UNFI and KeHE as Key Distributors

The move comes as the beloved 147-year-old Canadian brand seeks to provide American consumers with better selections for year-round dining occasions

MONTREAL, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clark Foods , a pioneer in crafting superior-tasting, premium-quality food items, has announced its highly anticipated entry into the United States market. With a mission to reinvigorate a stagnant category and elevate the dining experience, Clark is dragging the category out of autopilot to offer consumers innovative flavors of baked beans that defy convention. Building on its legacy of craftsmanship and dedication to excellence, Clark promises to disrupt traditional norms and capture the attention of category managers seeking to revitalize their aisles, all while captivating American palates with unparalleled flavors.

Crafted with meticulous attention to detail and using premium ingredients, Clark Foods' baked beans are already redefining the standard of gourmet indulgence. From savory to sweet, each product is designed to cater to consumer’s diverse palates, yet be practical options for busy lifestyles.

The company is also proud to announce its strategic distribution arrangement with UNFI and KeHE, two powerhouse wholesale distributors renowned for their commitment to quality and excellence. These partnerships mark a significant milestone for Clark Foods, ensuring widespread availability and accessibility of its products throughout the U.S. market.

Rob McKenzie, President and CEO of Clark Foods, expressed his enthusiasm for the company's expansion, stating, "We are delighted to bring Clark Foods' line of gourmet baked beans to the discerning tastes of American consumers. Our collaboration with UNFI and KeHE underscores our commitment to delivering unmatched quality and flavor to customers nationwide, and our flavors are specifically designed to challenge the status quo and provide a fresh perspective on a classic dish. With our unique approach to product development, we aim to redefine the standard of gourmet indulgence and inspire consumers to expect the unexpected. In an industry that has otherwise seen little innovation in the baked beans category, we believe that it is finally time to let Americans in on the secret that Canadians have been enjoying for 147 years."

In 1877, William Clark muscled his way into the Canadian prepared foods industry with nothing but a determined belief that he could make better-tasting, higher-quality food products and that, having made them, people would line up to buy them. With only three employees and no money in the bank, he rented an old store front in downtown Montreal. Before long, William and his four sons had built Clark Foods into one of Canada's largest diversified canned food enterprises that now is setting its sights on the U.S. market.

Apple Bacon Mesquite: A fusion of smoky bacon and sweet apple in savory beans.

Root Beer: Classic beans infused with the fizzy delight of root beer.

Maple Chipotle: Bold chipotle heat complemented by rich, sweet maple syrup.

Chili Lime: Zesty lime tang mingled with spicy chili goodness.

Buffalo Style: Hearty baked beans ignited with fiery buffalo sauce.

Peach Honey Habanero: Sweet peach and honey harmonize with fiery habanero heat.

The U.S. launch coincides with a season marked with plenty of dining occasions. From tailgates to family gatherings, Clark Foods is here to simplify the preparation without compromising on quality.

McKenzie continued, "We believe that the sides should match the quality of the main dish you lovingly and patiently took time to cook. Our offering of beans comes in a range of flavors to conveniently fit a variety of cuisines and occasions that will elevate your meal without feeling like an afterthought."

Clark Foods' baked beans is available for purchase through leading retailers nationwide, including ShopRite, Hannaford, Redner's Markets, Associated Grocers of New England, Shoppers Food, Strack & Van Til and Market District, granting consumers the opportunity to savor gourmet flavors during their favorite dining occasions.

To inquire about retail opportunities, please email [email protected] . Break out of autopilot and join Clark Foods in embracing a new era of culinary exploration.

About Clark Foods

Established in 1877 and launched in the United States in 2023, Clark Foods is a pioneering force in the Canadian food manufacturing industry, specializing in a diverse range of canned food products, including baked beans and meat spreads. With a steadfast dedication to crafting better- tasting, higher-quality food items, Clark Foods has earned a reputation for culinary excellence and innovation. Committed to upholding its founding values of authenticity, humility, creativity, innovation, focus and efficiency, Clark Foods continues to redefine the standard of gourmet indulgence, delighting palates with craft and flavorful offerings. For more information, visit https://clarkfoods.com/ .

Media Contact:

Matt Kovacs

[email protected]

SOURCE Clark Foods