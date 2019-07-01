Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin Launches New Webpage for The Week in Torts E-Newsletter

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin is pleased to announce the launch of a dedicated webpage for the popular e-newsletter The Week in Torts.

Every Thursday, Partner Julie H. Littky-Rubin summarizes the recent tort cases issued by each of Florida's appellate courts (including the Florida Supreme Court and all five District Courts of Appeal) and delivers them to the inbox of nearly 50,000 legal professionals.

The new webpage allows readers to subscribe to The Week in Torts, read the most recent issue, and search past tort cases and issues dating back to 2013.

"It is so exciting to know people benefit from these summaries," Littky-Rubin said. "Now that they are organized and archived on our website, it will be even easier to stay current on important legal developments in Florida's courts."

Established in 1997, The Week in Torts continues to show significant growth each year. Sent by postal mail in its earliest years of development, the e-newsletter has become an instrumental tool for those helping victims of negligence and remains popular within the legal community throughout the state.

By utilizing either the full archive section or the most recent issues section, subscribers can find a specific matter or browse recent tort cases all from one location.

For more information or to view The Week in Torts webpage, visit www.clarkfountain.com.

About Julie H. Littky-Rubin

Julie H. Littky-Rubin is a board certified appellate attorney and partner at Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin. She runs the appellate practice at the firm, handling appeals arising out of all areas of civil trial law. For more than 20 years she has researched and produced The Week in Torts.

About Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin

The attorneys at Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin, a West Palm Beach personal injury law firm, have been representing clients in Florida and throughout the United States for three decades. The firm represents clients in all matters of personal injury, including automobile and trucking accidents, products liability, wrongful death, and medical malpractice cases.

For more information, visit www.clarkfountain.com.

SOURCE Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin

Related Links

http://www.clarkfountain.com

