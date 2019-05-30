Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin Partners Named 2019 Super Lawyers, Attorney Ben J. Whitman Named Rising Star

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Each of the five partners at Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin, a West Palm Beach personal injury law firm, have been named 2019 Super Lawyers. Attorney Ben J. Whitman has been named a Rising Star and Partners David C. Prather, Julie H. Littky-Rubin, and Nancy La Vista are included in the Top 100: 2019 Miami Super Lawyers list.

Super Lawyers and Rising Stars are selected based on a point-scored selection process, which includes nominations by colleagues, research by Super Lawyers staff, and peer evaluations by top attorneys in each practice area. Less than five percent of attorneys in Florida are selected as Super Lawyers.

Rising Stars are attorneys less than 40 years old or have less than 10 years of practice experience. Honorees are selected based on nominations and research by Super Lawyers staff. Less than three percent of attorneys in Florida are recognized as Rising Stars.

The following attorneys at Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin were honored in the 2019 Super Lawyers magazine and will be featured in the Florida Super Lawyers supplement in the Miami Herald.

Mark W. Clark – Named 2019 Super Lawyer in Personal Injury - General: Plaintiff. Clark is managing partner of the firm and has been named a Super Lawyer for 14 consecutive years.

– Named 2019 Super Lawyer in Personal Injury - Products: Plaintiff. Fountain is a partner at the firm and has been named a Super Lawyer for 14 consecutive years. Nancy La Vista – Named 2019 Super Lawyer in Personal Injury - Medical Malpractice: Plaintiff and included in the Top 100: 2019 Miami Super Lawyers list. La Vista has been named a Super Lawyer 11 times since 2007.

– Named 2019 Super Lawyer in Personal Injury - General: Plaintiff and included in the Top 100: 2019 Miami Super Lawyers list. Prather is a partner at the firm and has been named a Super Lawyer for 14 consecutive years. Julie H. Littky-Rubin – Named 2019 Super Lawyer in Appellate Law and included in the Top 100: 2019 Miami Super Lawyers list. Littky-Rubin is a partner at the firm and has been named a Super Lawyer for 14 consecutive years.

About Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin

The attorneys at Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin, a West Palm Beach personal injury law firm, have represented clients in Florida and throughout the United States for three decades. The firm represents clients in all matters of personal injury, including automobile and trucking accidents, products liability, wrongful death, and medical malpractice cases. They have secured more than one billion dollars for their injured clients.

