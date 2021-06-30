Clark Fountain Partners Named to Florida Trend's 2021 Legal Elite

The Florida Legal Elite Publication highlights attorneys from around the state based on nominations and votes from other practicing attorneys. Clark and La Vista were selected in the Civil Trial practice area, reflecting their proven history of litigating complex personal injury, wrongful death, product liability, and medical malpractice cases.

The Florida Legal Elite list includes the most prestigious attorneys in the state, recognizing only two percent of all practicing attorneys in Florida. All in-state members of the Florida Bar were invited to participate in the selection process and asked to select those attorneys who have earned their peers' respect, esteem, and who exemplify the highest standards in their profession.

The firm is proud to continue to have its attorneys selected for inclusion on this prominent list. The attorneys at our West Palm Beach personal injury firm have been featured in the Florida Legal Elite more than 30 times. Learn more about the 2021 Florida Legal Elite List .

About Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin

The attorneys at Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin, a West Palm Beach personal injury firm, have been representing clients in Florida and throughout the United States for three decades. The firm represents clients in all matters of personal injury, including automobile and trucking accidents , product liability , wrongful death , and medical malpractice cases.

