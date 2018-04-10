Clark Hill, Strasburger & Price Announce Merger - Firm Will Have 25 Offices In U.S., Ireland And Mexico

"Strasburger's core values and culture are well aligned with ours and its commitment to the highest levels of client and community service is just as strong," said John Hern, CEO of Clark Hill. "This merger aligns perfectly with our strategy of expanding into high growth markets which is also where our clients are moving and where they need our services."

The combined firm will have nearly 650 lawyers with 25 offices in 12 states, the District of Columbia, Ireland, and Mexico and will be known as Clark Hill except in Texas, where it will operate as Clark Hill Strasburger.

This combination will strengthen and enhance Clark Hill's resources in the booming energy, oil and gas, construction, retail, tax and healthcare sectors in Texas where Strasburger has offices in Austin, Beaumont, Collin County (Frisco), Dallas, Houston and San Antonio. It will provide Strasburger with a significantly enhanced national platform with resources in many more U.S. financial and business centers.

"Both firms already have deep regional roots and together have a national reach in the key industries and practices driving the global economy," said Daniel L. Butcher, Managing Partner of Strasburger. "This combination will expand our ability to help clients take advantage of business opportunities and resolve their legal challenges."

Founded in 1890, Clark Hill is an entrepreneurial firm that provides business, government and public affairs, and personal legal services to clients in the U.S. and abroad from offices coast to coast and in Dublin, Ireland.

Clark Hill has been in expansion mode since 2013 beginning with a merger with Thorp Reed & Armstrong, adding 100 lawyers. The firm completed another significant combination in 2017 with Morris Polich & Purdy LLP adding nearly 100 lawyers and four offices in California and Nevada.

About Clark Hill

Clark Hill is a multidisciplinary international law firm that draws on its attorneys' comprehensive industry and policy knowledge, deeply held shared values, and a global network of premier firms and advisors to provide effective legal solutions and client-service excellence. With more than 450 attorneys currently based in 17 offices across the United States and in Dublin, Ireland, the firm is a committed partner to a diverse range of businesses, public entities, and individuals. For more information about the firm and its services, visit clarkhill.com.

About Strasburger

A premier Texas law firm with a proud history spanning more than 75 years, Strasburger & Price, LLP meets the full range of legal needs for Texas-based, middle-market companies, as well as national and international clients. With experience in more than 30 practice areas, Strasburger attorneys provide legal advice to a variety of businesses – publicly and privately held companies from start-ups to those in the Fortune 500 – as well as individuals and governmental entities. Strasburger has Texas offices in Austin, Beaumont, Collin County (Frisco), Dallas, Houston and San Antonio, along with offices in New York and Washington, D.C. and, as Strasburger & Price, S.C., in Mexico City.

