Clark Joins Old Second
Jul 25, 2019, 11:20 ET
CHICAGO, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Donald J. Clark of Chicago has been named Senior Vice President, Commercial Banking, with Old Second National Bank, operating from the Chicago—Loop location. He will be responsible for developing and growing commercial banking, specializing in the senior housing and healthcare space.
Clark has over 30 years of commercial banking and financial services experience. Prior to joining Old Second, he served as Managing Director, Senior Vice President, with the National Healthcare Banking Group of MB Financial (now Fifth Third Bank).
Clark received a Bachelor's Degree in Finance at Roosevelt University. In the community, he serves as a volunteer youth hockey coach for the Chicago Riverdogs.
Old Second Bancorp, Inc. is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in Aurora, IL. The Company operates through its subsidiary, Old Second National Bank, with 29 banking offices across seven counties in northern Illinois. Old Second Bancorp, Inc.'s common stock trades on the NASDAQ Stock Exchange under the symbol OSBC. More information about the Company is available by visiting the "Investor Relations" section of its website www.oldsecond.com.
