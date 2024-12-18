Clark Pacific Goes Beyond Industry Average Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs), Launches Project-Specific EPDs

Tailored visibility transparency helps owners meet carbon reduction goals while benefiting from the cost and schedule certainty of prefabrication

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clark Pacific , a leading provider of prefabricated systems transforming building design and construction, announced today the launch of its use of a project-specific Environmental Product Disclosure (EPD) generator. While many precasters rely on industry-average EPDs to report environmental impact, the EPD generator allows for the creation of EPDs specific to Clark Pacific products. As a provider of complete building systems, the company can deliver third-party verified project-specific EPDs based on the precast products used.

While EPDs are not mandated by law, they are often requested by owners and government agencies seeking to better understand and reduce the carbon footprint of construction projects. Up to this point, the precast industry has primarily created industry-average EPDs. However, as policies change and targets are refined, understanding the actual impact of specific products, rather than the average impact across similar products, is critical. By delivering an EPD that captures the project's carbon impact during the design phase, Clark Pacific empowers owners to make informed decisions and explore ways to build more sustainably.

"The world is facing an urgent carbon problem, and as a precast manufacturer, we have a responsibility to help build a more sustainable future," said Jon Mohle, senior product manager at Clark Pacific. "We've seen a steady increase in demand for EPDs, particularly among owners in the data center market seeking to lower their carbon footprint. While EPDs based on industry averages are a starting point, project-specific EPDs will drive real change by giving owners the transparency they need to weigh carbon-reducing options in design. Combined with the significant reduction in construction time and cost certainty advantages of prefabrication, we're helping our customers reach their goals and be more sustainable.."

The EPD generator builds on Clark Pacific's recent sustainability milestones, which include:

The development and launch of CARBONSHIELD ® , a proprietary concrete mix that reduces embodied carbon compared with equivalent, typical mixes by 20 percent.

Sustainable practices leading to a near-zero waste facility by responsibly diverting 100 percent of metal, wood, and concrete scraps from landfills.

Recycling and reusing all water not consumed in the prefabricated concrete batch process.

Reclaiming and recycling coarse and fine concrete aggregates remaining from batch processing, eliminating concrete waste.

A "green our fleet" commitment in which Clark Pacific's Woodland plant uses an Orange EV pure electric terminal tractor in place of a traditional diesel-fueled yard truck. Over its lifespan, the tractor reduces emissions equivalent to as much as 2,500 tons of CO2.

plant uses an Orange EV pure electric terminal tractor in place of a traditional diesel-fueled yard truck. Over its lifespan, the tractor reduces emissions equivalent to as much as 2,500 tons of CO2. A 2MW solar farm expansion and renewable grid procurement that provides 100 percent of the electricity to Clark Pacific's Woodland facilities, with a 746kW farm in planning for the company's Adelanto facilities.

About Clark Pacific

Clark Pacific is one of the nation's leading design-build manufacturers of prefabricated building systems. Driven to deliver better buildings, the company has paved the way for prefabrication in the marketplace, bridging the gap between manufacturing and construction to deliver high-quality, cost-effective buildings on budget and on time. Clark Pacific's approach provides owners and design-build teams with greater schedule and cost certainty, cleaner and safer jobsites, higher quality systems and more resilient structures than conventional construction. For more information, visit www.clarkpacific.com .

