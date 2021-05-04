Clark Pacific Partners with Glass Technology Pioneer Halio, Integrates Smart Glass in Prefabricated Building Systems

"At Halio, we take great pride in our ability to deliver solutions that allow for a more comfortable environment while achieving the highest levels of energy efficiency," said Jonathan Hafemann, director of channel sales at Halio, Inc. "With this partnership, Halio furthers its commitment to providing customers with an easy to integrate, industry-leading electrochromic smart glass offering. We look forward to delivering the energy savings and experience of electrochromic glass with all the benefits of prefabrication."

Halio combines the most advanced electrochromic technologies with a powerful, secure, easy-to-integrate cloud-based system, enabling the glass to tint autonomously or on command. By integrating the industry's most advanced, natural-looking tinting glass, Clark Pacific offers single-sourced, fully integrated prefabricated building envelope systems with the benefits of design flexibility and energy savings of electrochromic glass.

Halio Smart Glass elevates value and improves the occupant experience in multiple ways:

Superior color : Clear, like low-E glass, when un-tinted. Neutral cool-gray when tinted.

: Clear, like low-E glass, when un-tinted. Neutral cool-gray when tinted. Fast : Tints its full range in under 3 minutes.

: Tints its full range in under 3 minutes. Responsive : The sensor samples daylight every 30 seconds and begins tinting within 15 seconds, allowing Halio Smart Glass to respond in real-time to unpredicted changes in weather.

: The sensor samples daylight every 30 seconds and begins tinting within 15 seconds, allowing Halio Smart Glass to respond in real-time to unpredicted changes in weather. Even tinting : No obvious and distracting tinting patterns.

: No obvious and distracting tinting patterns. Tint levels : Features unlimited tint level stops between clear and fully tinted, enabling a façade with Halio Smart Glass to maximize daylight rather than block it out, while optimizing for glare and heat gain management.

: Features unlimited tint level stops between clear and fully tinted, enabling a façade with Halio Smart Glass to maximize daylight rather than block it out, while optimizing for glare and heat gain management. AI cloud-based control and monitoring: Cloud-based artificial intelligence does real time monitoring and adjustments to optimize tinting performance on the fly for comfort and energy savings.

The partnership comes on the heels of the launch of Clark Pacific's NetZero Building Platform, a complete prefabricated system for office buildings that prioritizes the environment and occupant wellness, and over the lifecycle of a building, reduces its global warming potential by 40 percent. The new standard for green and sustainable building design, Halio Smart Glass can also be used with the NetZero Building Platform, to further maximize energy efficiency and interior comfort, actively managing glare and heat gain.

"Smart windows can have a dramatic impact on a building's energy use, cost and occupant comfort," said Tom Anderson, general manager of facades at Clark Pacific. "Halio Smart Glass is a natural complement to our prefabricated envelope systems and helps us deliver an integrated, sustainable solution to our customers."

About Clark Pacific

Clark Pacific is a leading manufacturer of prefabricated building systems. We are transforming design and construction by delivering high quality, cost-effective buildings with less risk. Clark Pacific paves the way for prefabrication as a smarter, safer and more efficient way to bring great designs to life. Clark Pacific collaborates with construction owners and design-build teams to develop and deliver prefabricated building systems for commercial and institutional projects of any size and complexity. For more information, visit www.clarkpacific.com .

About Halio, Inc.

Halio, Inc. delivers the world's most responsive, intelligent platform for daylight management. Halio's Smart Glass for commercial and residential facades and interiors is the world leader in electrochromic (EC) technology integrated into windows, maximizing daylight while optimizing energy savings, reducing solar heat gain, and minimizing glare. Powered by Halio windows are available from both Halio and third-party fabricators in a variety of window coatings and configurations. For more information, visit www.halioinc.com . Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.

