Clark Pacific Pledges Commitment to Low-Carbon Concrete in Alignment with White House Initiative to Cut Industry Emissions

Joins collective effort to decarbonize the concrete industry through innovation

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clark Pacific , a leading provider of prefabricated systems transforming building design and construction, today announced its commitment to reduce cement content by 25 percent below the requirements set by Marin County and Santa Monica's low-carbon concrete ordinances for precast. This effort supports a new initiative by the White House to bolster innovative and clean construction materials. With cement accounting for nearly three-quarters of concrete's global warming potential, this reduction marks a significant step in Clark Pacific's ongoing journey to decarbonize the built environment.

The production of construction materials is a major contributor to global warming. Concrete manufacturing alone generates 8 percent of global emissions. In partnership with Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI) and the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), the current administration is encouraging companies to take action and tackle the climate crisis by producing and using low-carbon materials.

Clark Pacific's commitment is grounded in CARBONSHIELD, the company's proprietary concrete mix that, combined with the benefits of offsite construction and efficient design, significantly impacts construction's carbon footprint. By pledging to reduce cement content by 25 percent, Clark Pacific will document, verify and report the carbon content of the concrete used in its projects, laying the foundation for future carbon reductions as part of this national effort.

"As a leader in sustainable building systems, we are proud to support the widespread effort to reduce industrial emissions and accelerate the adoption of low-carbon materials," said Allan Bedwell, chief sustainability officer at Clark Pacific. "Clark Pacific has demonstrated a long-standing commitment to sustainable operations, manufacturing and this pledge marks another significant step toward reducing our carbon footprint and innovating to drive smarter, more efficient and sustainable construction."

