Clark Realty Corporation Selects Adwerx Enterprise For Listing Ad Program

The Clark Realty property advertising campaigns will now launch as soon as a property is publicly listed for sale and are targeted to prospective buyers, reaching them on the national and local websites they are already visiting and on social media for maximum visibility. Agents receive full reporting on the ad campaigns that they can share with their clients. Ads can be customized and extended depending on the agent's preferences.

"The Hawaii real estate market appeals to a global audience so we are pleased to offer our sellers a comprehensive marketing approach that now includes enhanced online exposure," added Frank Goodale, President of Clark Realty. "Adwerx has developed a system that makes sure ads start working as soon as the listing is live. It's a great fit for our existing marketing program."

Founded in 1995 by Putnam D. Clark and locally owned, Clark Realty offers island wide coverage of the Big Island from residential sales to commercial real estate and long-term property management. The firm has over 140 agents, 10 full-time property managers and 25 administrators.

"Digital advertising of properties is essential in today's environment," added Jed Carlson, CEO of Adwerx. "Seeing their homes advertised online gives clients added confidence in their agent's marketing acumen. We are happy to work with Clark Realty Corporation on bringing listing ads to their agents."

The Adwerx Enterprise Program has grown dramatically, delivering ads for agents across the United States. Brokerages enrolled in the program have seen a direct impact on both recruiting and retention. Agents note that the program is effective in increasing seller satisfaction and helping them win more listings. To learn more, please visit http://adwerx.com/enterprise.

About Clark Realty Corporation:

Since 1995, Clark Realty Corporation on Hawaii Island has represented buyers and sellers in more than 20,000 transactions valued at over $6 billion. With four offices in East and West Hawaii, Clark Realty offers a complete portfolio of residential and commercial real estate services and rental property management on the Big Island. Clark also offers international relocation services through the Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® network. Commercial real estate services are offered under the Sperry Van Ness / Clark Commercial Group brand.

Consistently ranked among the top 10 on the Pacific Business News annual list ranking Hawaii real estate brokerages by sales volume, Clark Realty has also been recognized as one of the 50 fastest growing Hawaii companies.

Visit our website at clarkhawaii.com

About Adwerx

One of the fastest growing companies in real estate technology, Adwerx automates digital advertising for brokerages to delight the seller and increase agent satisfaction. Adwerx helps individual agents promote themselves and their listings online, working with over 115,000 real estate customers across the US, Canada, and Australia. Adwerx was ranked #173 on the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies for 2017 and has been an Inman Innovator Award nominee for its advertising technology. For more information, visit www.adwerx.com.

