ClarkDietrich Announces Retirement of Jim Collins

WEST CHESTER, Ohio, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ClarkDietrich, the construction industry's largest manufacturer of cold-formed steel framing products, today announced the impending retirement of its president and CEO Jim Collins. Collins, who has been at the helm of ClarkDietrich since 2017, will step down March 31, 2025. Brian Panuccio, the company's current chief commercial officer, has been tapped to take the reins upon Mr. Collins's departure.

Collins, who has been at the helm of ClarkDietrich since 2017, will step down March 31, 2025. Post this Brian Panuccio, the company’s current chief commercial officer, has been tapped to take the reins upon Mr. Collins’s departure.

Collins has served in a variety of roles in his four decades of service, beginning as a management trainee with Dietrich Industries in 1983 after graduation from Hiram College earlier that same year. In 2011 he moved to Cincinnati, Ohio to become ClarkDietrich's chief information officer. He was part of the team that brought two industry-leading firms together when ClarkWestern Building Systems and Dietrich Metal Framing were combined to form ClarkDietrich Building Systems following the challenges of the great financial crisis. Today, the company remains the nation's top producer of steel framing materials that employs over 1,500 people across 17 facilities throughout the USA and Canada.

"It has been a wonderful opportunity to be a part of these companies for over four decades, and it has been a truly amazing journey. ClarkDietrich is the market leader within the steel framing industry, thanks to our unmatched portfolio of products, services, and extraordinary people. Retirement opens the doors to new experiences, but it will be tough to leave such a great team. However, I will leave the company confident that my successor Brian Panuccio will lead the company to even greater levels of success," said Collins.

Collins will work closely with Panuccio over the next 12 months to ensure a smooth transition. Like Collins, Panuccio has committed his career to cold-formed steel framing, having joined Dietrich Metal Framing in 2002. He brings decades of experience managing sales and marketing functions in both local, regional, and national markets. He joined the company as part of a sales trainee program and has steadily advanced his career by excelling in each role along the way.

"Jim has guided our company with a steady hand during the challenges associated with a nationwide pandemic, and a number of significant supply chain disruptions. I'm humbled and honored to have this opportunity and look forward to building on our momentum," said Panuccio. "He and I will work closely over the next year as we manage day-to-day operations together and set the strategic direction for ClarkDietrich." Panuccio is an alumnus of the University of Pittsburgh and The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

ClarkDietrich is the largest manufacturer of cold-formed steel framing products, interior and exterior finishing products and accessories in North America. For more information, visit clarkdietrich.com.

About ClarkDietrich®

ClarkDietrich® is the leading manufacturer of a full line of drywall studs and accessories, structural studs and joists, metal lath and accessories, shaft wall studs and track, interior and exterior finishing products, and connectors and accessories for commercial and residential construction. Quality manufacturing, a full-line offering, national distribution, engineering services and responsive customer service position ClarkDietrich as the largest manufacturer of cold-formed steel framing in North America. Clarkwestern Dietrich Building Systems is a 75/25 joint venture with Marubeni-Itochu Steel America Inc. (MISA) and Worthington Enterprises, Inc. For more information, visit www.clarkdietrich.com.

SOURCE ClarkDietrich