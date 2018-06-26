ClarkDietrich Continues Commitment to Innovation, Launches ProSTUD Drywall Framing System with Smart Edge™ Technology

"We consistently evaluate all of our product lines to ensure we provide our customers, across all areas of the supply chain, with the best value and latest product technology," said Jim Collins, President, ClarkDietrich Building Systems. "The addition of our new Smart Edge is a true example of leveraging technology to help ensure the health, safety and welfare for our employees and customers."

In addition to the Smart Edge technology, ClarkDietrich is increasing the yield strength of its 20 EQ steel framing product to 70ksi. The new 19 mil design thickness (18 mil minimum thickness) product continues to provide the most extensive suite of fire, sound and limiting heights testing in the industry.

"Taking advantage of sophisticated manufacturing techniques is a critical part of our commitment to product innovation, and by optimizing the combination of yield strength and thickness, we can continue to position steel as a competitive option over other framing materials," said Collins.

Product roll-out will begin in the Northeast United States on July 1 and will continue nationwide over the course of several months throughout 2018 and early 2019. The conversion of ClarkDietrich iTools and SubmittalPro® will be completed prior to July 1, and ClarkDietrich.com will be converted prior to July 1 as well as catalogs that appear on the website as a PDF.

With a reputation of quality manufacturing for more than 40 years, ClarkDietrich offers the world's largest selection of steel framing and finishing products. The company offers a full line of drywall studs and accessories, structural studs and joists, metal lath and accessories, shaft wall studs and track, interior finishing products, and connectors and accessories for commercial and residential construction. ClarkDietrich cold-formed steel products are available nationwide and are precision manufactured from steel coils with a variety of corrosion-resistant options.

About ClarkDietrich™ Building Systems

ClarkDietrich™ Building Systems is the leading manufacturer of a full line of drywall studs and accessories, structural studs and joists, metal lath and accessories, shaft wall studs and track, interior finishing products, and connectors and accessories for commercial and residential construction. Quality manufacturing, a full-line offering, national distribution, engineering services and responsive customer service position ClarkDietrich Building Systems as the largest manufacturer of light gauge steel framing in North America. Clarkwestern Dietrich Building Systems is a 75/25 joint venture with Marubeni-Itochu Steel America Inc. (MISA) and Worthington Industries, Inc. For more information, visit www.clarkdietrich.com.

For more information contact:

Jenny Hull, ClarkDietrich Building Systems

513.870.1106

jenny.hull@clarkdietrich.com

Twitter: @clarkdietrich

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clarkdietrich-continues-commitment-to-innovation-launches-prostud-drywall-framing-system-with-smart-edge-technology-300672675.html

SOURCE ClarkDietrich Building Systems

Related Links

https://www.clarkdietrich.com

