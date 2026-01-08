ClarkDietrich launches industry-first embodied carbon calculator for steel framing

WEST CHESTER, Ohio, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ClarkDietrich, North America's largest manufacturer of cold-formed steel framing and accessories, has launched a new digital tool to quickly estimate the embodied carbon of structural and non-structural steel-framed walls. The Embodied Carbon Calculator (ECC), available for free on ClarkDietrich's website, helps architects, specifiers and contractors understand the carbon impact of their steel framing choices and evaluate options such as standard versus low embodied carbon (LEC) steel to support lower-impact building designs.

"When we launched our line of LEC steel framing last year, we heard from building teams across the country who were excited to be able to better meet their projects' carbon reduction goals. With this calculator, it's now easier and more accessible than ever for sustainability-focused teams to quickly evaluate those reduction goals against the types of framing available (LEC vs. standard), and make purchasing decisions based on third-party certified EPD data," said Adam Shoemaker, business development director for ClarkDietrich.

Users enter wall dimensions and framing details (stud spacing, size, bracing, track and more) to calculate total steel weight, and the calculator instantly converts the weight into embodied carbon (Global Warming Potential, GWP) and shows the embodied carbon reductions between standard framing and LEC framing, measured in kilograms CO 2 e per metric ton of steel and in percent savings.

The tool also provides comparative facts to help contextualize the carbon savings. For instance, 100,000 kg of CO 2 e is the equivalent of over 11,000 gallons of gasoline used. These equivalency statistics, leveraging data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, help architects and building owners share the impact of their green building solutions in a way that relates to everyday life.

The Embodied Carbon Calculator is part of ClarkDietrich's comprehensive iTools program. Visit itools.clarkdietrich.com to start calculating your reduction in embodied carbon.

About ClarkDietrich®

ClarkDietrich® is the leading manufacturer of a full line of drywall studs and accessories, structural studs and joists, metal lath and accessories, shaft wall studs and track, interior and exterior finishing products, and connectors and accessories for commercial and residential construction. Quality manufacturing, a full-line offering, national distribution, engineering services and responsive customer service position ClarkDietrich as the largest manufacturer of cold-formed steel framing in North America. Clarkwestern Dietrich Building Systems is a 75/25 joint venture with Marubeni-Itochu Steel America Inc. (MISA) and Worthington Enterprises, Inc. For more information, visit www.clarkdietrich.com.

