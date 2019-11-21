Clarke Energy Acquires Co-Energy America Expanding C.H.P. Size Range

This acquisition includes the addition of 17 new employees and an installed gas engine fleet of 95 units, across 5 Northeastern U.S. states. Co-Energy America offers turnkey design, build and install along with aftersales support. This compliments Clarke Energy's existing product offering and expertise, factors which will be able to be deployed to support the growth of Co-Energy America's business in the small C.H.P. segment.

Clarke Energy's Chief Executive Officer Jamie Clarke commented "This acquisition gives Clarke Energy strong footprint in the U.S. market. It also expands our technological offering into the smaller C.H.P. market. We will look to support the Co-Energy America team through our engineering and aftersales support strengths and capitalise on synergies with our existing Midwestern operations."

Notes to editor

About Clarke Energy

Clarke Energy, a KOHLER company, is a leader in the engineering, design, installation and long-term maintenance of gas engine-based power plants. The company currently operates in 27 countries. Clarke Energy employs over 1,200 staff and has over 7.0 GW of gas engines installed globally.

About Co-Energy America

Co-Energy America is a leading developer of packaged combined heat and power systems, specializing in the design, manufacture, installation and maintenance of 35kW to 1MW C.H.P. Systems. Since 1998 Co-Energy America has designed, installed and continues to service over 95 C.H.P. units at schools, hotels, apartment buildings, assisted living facilities, health clubs and other commercial properties totaling nearly 13MW of continuous power throughout the Northeast. Co-Energy America performs facility energy audits, design-builds projects, and services all of Co-Energy's America C.H.P. systems. Co-Energy remotely monitors and manages all CHP systems in a Network Operations Center. Experienced service technicians stand ready 24/7 for preventative and unscheduled maintenance.

For more information contact:

U.S.A. – Andy Malcolm, Managing Director, Clarke Energy, U.S.A. Inc. +1-(0)-262-844-8879, andy.malcolm@clarke-energy.com

U.K. - Alex Marshall, Group Marketing and Compliance Director, Clarke Energy +44-151-546-4446; +44-(0)-7917066242; alex.marshall@clarke-energy.com

