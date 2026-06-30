Clarke Insurance Joins World Insurance Associates

ISELIN, N.J., June 30, 2026 World Insurance Associates LLC ("World"), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired the business of Clarke Insurance Inc. ("Clarke") of Mount Holly, NJ on March 1, 2026. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Clarke Insurance was founded in 1979. They provide auto, home, business and employee benefits insurance to customers throughout New Jersey.

"At Clarke Insurance, we provide superior customer service and value, along with the ability to understand our customers' coverage needs. This drives the success of our agency," says Lawrence Clarke, Owner, Clarke Insurance Agency. "We are excited to expand the products and services we provide to our clients as part of World."

"I'd like to extend a warm welcome to Clarke Insurance as they join the World family," says Rich Eknoian, Executive Chairman and Founder of World. "Clarke has a strong reputation and will strengthen our presence in New Jersey. I look forward to their continued success."

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel to World on the transaction. Connell Foley LLP provided legal counsel to Clarke on the transaction. No other advisors, diligence firms, or legal counsel were disclosed.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates (World) is a nationally ranked financial services organization headquartered in Iselin, N.J., that serves its clients from more than 250 offices across the U.S. and U.K. World's comprehensive network of brokers and specialists empower people to make informed decisions to improve their risk management outcomes, modernize their benefits programs, and help achieve their long-term financial goals. Using data-driven analytics, World's advisors innovate new products and solutions tailored to clients' needs across commercial and personal insurance and bonds, employee and executive benefits, wealth management and retirement plan services, private client services, and payroll & HR solutions. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.

SOURCE WORLD INSURANCE ASSOCIATES LLC