WORLD INSURANCE ASSOCIATES NAMES ROB ERFURT AS NEW NJ MARKET LEADER & NATIONAL INDUSTRY LEADER

ISELIN, N.J., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- World Insurance Associates LLC (World), a premier insurance brokerage and advisory partner to small and medium-sized businesses across the U.S., announced today that Rob Erfurt has joined as the firm's New Jersey market leader and national industry leader. Erfurt will lead growth and operational excellence across the NJ market while advancing World's industry practices, developing specialized solutions and insights that help clients navigate the unique risks facing their businesses.

Rob Erfurt

"Rob brings a unique blend of culture building, sales excellence and operational rigor that will be instrumental in driving World's next phase of growth," said John Newell, chief executive officer. "As our industry continues to evolve, leveraging technology to transform how we serve clients, support our partners and empower our colleagues has never been more important. World is making significant investments in innovation and digital capabilities, and Rob's experience at the intersection of sales, technology and execution will be instrumental in accelerating that journey. I'm thrilled to welcome him to the team."

"I am thrilled to join World and have the opportunity to lead one of the company's fastest-growing markets while helping refine our go-to-market strategy through a powerful combination of client focus and industry specialization," said Rob Erfurt, NJ market leader and national industry leader. "World's growth trajectory is remarkable, and I am excited to help shape the next chapter of the company's evolution."

Erfurt has more than 20 years of sales leadership experience, with the last ten at Acrisure, where he most recently led sales operations for North America Retail. Earlier in his career he was on the consultancy side of risk management, HR/compliance and business strategy and development.

Erfurt is based out of World's headquarters in Iselin, New Jersey.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates (World) is a leading brokerage and advisor dedicated to supporting small and medium-sized businesses across the U.S. and U.K. Headquartered in Iselin, N.J., World's comprehensive network of brokers and specialists empower business owners to make informed decisions to improve their risk management outcomes, modernize their benefits programs and help achieve their long-term financial goals. Using data-driven analytics, World's advisors innovate new products and solutions tailored to clients' needs across commercial and personal insurance and bonds, employee and executive benefits, wealth management and retirement plan services, private client services and payroll & HR solutions. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com

SOURCE WORLD INSURANCE ASSOCIATES LLC