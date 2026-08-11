WORLD INSURANCE ASSOCIATES NAMES ANN CASEY AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF WORLD RETAIL

ISELIN, N.J., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- World Insurance Associates LLC (World), a premier insurance brokerage and advisory partner to small and medium-sized businesses across the U.S., announced today that Ann Casey will assume the role of World Retail chief financial officer on September 1. In this role, Casey will lead the Retail Controllership and Retail M&A Accounting Integration functions and will partner with World's Retail Division and Practice Leaders on strategy, process improvement, and financial performance across the organization.

Ann Casey

"Ann has been in our industry her entire career and is a wonderful partner to our business and our finance teams," said Renae Flanders, chief financial officer of World. "She is a proven leader with a track record of developing cross-functional synergies, connecting financial and operational efficiencies, and creating long-term value for clients and colleagues."

"I am delighted to step into this new role and continue working with our Retail teams," said Ann Casey, chief financial officer, World Retail. "I look forward to partnering with our leaders on the opportunities ahead as we enter the next stage of growth."

Casey joined World in 2024 as Head of Retail Premium Accounting, where she focused on building strong teams, improving processes, creating efficiencies, and ensuring audit standards were met. Prior to joining World, she spent 14 years at Aon where she started as an analyst, led a regional finance team, was promoted to North American finance leader, and ultimately joined the executive team as Chief of Staff to the North American CEO.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates (World) is a leading brokerage and advisor dedicated to supporting small and medium-sized businesses across the U.S. and U.K. Headquartered in Iselin, N.J., World's comprehensive network of brokers and specialists empowers business owners to make informed decisions to improve their risk management outcomes, modernize their benefits programs and help achieve their long-term financial goals. Using data-driven analytics, World's advisors innovate new products and solutions tailored to clients' needs across commercial and personal insurance and bonds, employee and executive benefits, wealth management and retirement plan services, private client services and payroll & HR solutions. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.

SOURCE WORLD INSURANCE ASSOCIATES LLC