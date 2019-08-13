Clarke Valve™ Maintains ISO 9001:2015 Certification

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarke Valve™, a portfolio company of Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures, Chevron Technology Ventures, and OGCI Climate Investments, announced today that it has maintained the ISO 9001:2015 certification for its manufacturing operations and quality management systems.

The ISO 9001:2015 certification outlines the criteria for a quality management system and is based on key quality metrics such as customer focus, manufacturing, testing, and inspection processes, and continuous improvement initiatives.

The scope of Clarke Valve's registration is "Design, Development and Manufacture of Proprietary Clarke Valves and Associated Products for the Industrial Valve Market." Clarke Valve was audited by the highly rated accrediting certification body AVU Registrations, Inc.

"Having ingrained ISO 9001:2015 into our company culture, we are delighted to achieve our second certification. I'm proud to say that the auditor did not document any findings for corrective action," said Kyle Daniels, President and CEO. "For Clarke Valve, quality management is our number one priority, and we are dedicated to providing the highest-quality industrial valves to our customers, defect-free, and on time."

About Clarke Valve

Founded in 2011, Clarke Valve provides high-quality industrial control valves to organizations worldwide and is a portfolio company of Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures, Chevron Technology Ventures, and OGCI Climate Investments. Using aerospace design principles, Clarke has developed the Shutter Valve™, the first major innovation in valve design in the last 50 years. The Shutter Valve is the first control valve to achieve both API 641 and ISO 15848-1 certification, making it the world's most compact, efficient, and environmentally responsible control valve. Clarke Valve technology is currently deployed in a diverse spectrum of markets, including oil and gas, aerospace, chemical, power plants, and water management.

Media Contact

Jason Alberti

Phone: 401-667-7825

Email: jason.alberti@clarkevalve.com.

SOURCE Clarke Valve