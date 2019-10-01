Clarke Valve™ Secures Canadian Registration Numbers in Alberta and Ontario, Officially Entering Two More Key Markets for Control Valves

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarke Valve™, a portfolio company of Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures, Chevron Technology Ventures, and OGCI Climate Investments, announced today that it has secured the first two Provincial approvals on its anticipated path to a countrywide Canadian Registration Number (CRN).

The Alberta Boilers Safety Association (ABSA) issued the first approval for Clarke Valve to sell its proprietary Shutter Valve™ product line in Canada, under CRN # 0C20008.2. The Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) has likewise approved the Shutter Valve for commercial distribution in Ontario, with CRN # 0C20008.25.

"Effective immediately, Clarke Valve is now supporting sales to our oil and gas partners and other end-users in Canada," announced Kyle Daniels, President and CEO. "We remain committed and focused on reducing fugitive emissions, particularly methane. This aligns our mission very closely to the Canadian initiatives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions under the Global Methane Challenge (Le Defi Mondial Methane), Paris Climate Agreement, and the Canada Environmental Protection Act, 1999 (CEPA)."

The patented design of the Shutter Valve enables it to reduce fugitive methane emissions by 97%, compared to commonly available "low emissions" globe valves. Based on this product benefit, Clarke Valve is currently developing a pilot project with one major oil and gas producer headquartered in Calgary, and discussions are underway with a number of other end users in Ontario and Alberta.

About Clarke Valve

Founded in 2011, Clarke Valve provides high-quality industrial control valves to organizations worldwide, and is a portfolio company of Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures, Chevron Technology Ventures, and OGCI Climate Investments. Using aerospace design principles, Clarke has developed the Shutter Valve™, the first major innovation in valve design in the last fifty years. The Shutter Valve is the first control valve to achieve both API 641 and ISO 15848-1 certification, making it the world's most compact, efficient, and environmentally responsible control valve. Clarke Valve technology is currently deployed in a diverse spectrum of markets, including oil and gas, aerospace, chemical, power plants, and water management.

