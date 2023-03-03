Clark/Guido Delivers New Alamo Collections Center

SAN ANTONIO, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clark Construction, in a joint venture with Guido Construction, has delivered the new Alamo Collections Center. Alamo Trust, Inc. developed the project.

The two-story, 24,000 square-foot Alamo Collections Center, the newest construction on the Alamo grounds since the 1950s, will provide significant exhibition space to the historic site – expanding the current galleries by fivefold. Additionally, the new center will house state-of-the-art storage and conservation space for the Alamo Collection, ensuring proper care of objects over the long term.

Items from the Phil Collins Collection, the Donald and Louise Yena Spanish Colonial Collection, and the Alamo Collection will be displayed in the Alamo Collections Center until they can be shown in the new Visitor Center and Museum, which is anticipated to open in 2026. Once the Visitor Center and Museum is complete, the Alamo Collections Center will provide space for traveling exhibitions and other educational resources.

The Alamo Collections Center was prudently designed so that its construction would not obstruct the view of the iconic Alamo Church from Alamo Plaza. It opens to the public on Friday, March 3, 2023, at 12 p.m.

About Clark Construction Group

For more than a century, Clark Construction Group has been transforming the ideas and visions of its clients into world-class projects that make the United States a stronger, safer place. As one of the nation's largest asset creators, Clark has offices strategically located across the country to serve the needs of its clients. For more information, visit www.clarkconstruction.com .

About Guido Construction

Established in 1927, Guido Construction Company has been a driving force in the South Texas construction market for nearly 100 years.

Recognized as a leader in the industry, Guido has built our reputation of excellence through our unwavering commitment to our clients, a steadfast commitment to integrity, and our commitment to relationships first—relationships that go well beyond any individual project, large or small.

Our commitment for constructing quality projects and solving the unique challenges associated with these construction projects has resulted in numerous awards as well as many repeat clients.

Media Contact:

Shanna Wilson

[email protected]

SOURCE Clark/Guido