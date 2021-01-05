Clark+Kensington® Finds Inspiration from Nature with 2021 Color Trends

OAK BROOK, Ill., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Year is here and it's the perfect time to find ways to refresh ourselves and our spaces. With the wear and tear our living spaces have endured over the past year, what better way to do that than with a fresh coat of paint? Today, Ace Hardware named its Clark+Kensington® 2021 Color Trends - Understated Impact, Mindful Living, Creative Escape - three color palettes heavily inspired by natural materials and aimed to conjure a sense of calm in our otherwise hectic lives.

"As we all take a fresh look at how we live in our homes, we wanted to provide inspiration and help unleash imagination for paint projects of all sizes," says Julie Elrod, paint business manager Ace Hardware. "Influenced by the general desire for peace and calm in our everyday lives, the Clark+Kensington 2021 Color Trends is designed to make the home a personal refuge where we can relax, unwind, and escape."

From understated, clean hues, to calming neutrals and soft greens, to mid-tone colors with artistic qualities, each collection is designed to thoughtfully incorporate color into your home:

Understated Impact: Minimalism and clean lines reflect the desire to simplify our surroundings, taking a "less is more" approach to design. This uncluttered sensibility allows us to focus on key elements of a room that are impactful yet edited. This palette includes colors like: Magic Fountain 32A-2, Red Tulip 05B -7 and Midnight Stroll, N-C16 .



Minimalism and clean lines reflect the desire to simplify our surroundings, taking a "less is more" approach to design. This uncluttered sensibility allows us to focus on key elements of a room that are impactful yet edited. This palette includes colors like: Magic Fountain 32A-2, and . Mindful Living : As we continually seek to bring wellness to our lives, we consider our surroundings and how the colors we select contribute to our overall well-being. Calming neutrals and soft greens make up this refreshing and cleansing palette. This palette includes colors like: Blue Spruce 29A-5 , Fair Isle 26A-1 and Swiss Coffee CW-W3 .



: As we continually seek to bring wellness to our lives, we consider our surroundings and how the colors we select contribute to our overall well-being. Calming neutrals and soft greens make up this refreshing and cleansing palette. This palette includes colors like: , and . Creative Escape: Hobbies that allow us to embrace traditional crafting techniques and work with our hands have moved to the forefront. These activities help us in finding personal satisfaction, in addition to joining others who share in a common interest. This palette comprises mid-tone colors with an artistic quality. This palette includes colors like: Midnight Oil 36B -7 , Fiddlehead Fern 28A-4 and Subtle Gray 38A-1 .

Available exclusively at Ace Hardware, Clark+Kensington is a top-rated paint and primer in one that cuts down on the work, comes in a dazzling array of colors, and delivers amazing results within your budget. Plus, any color in the Clark+Kensington color palette can be selected and ordered from the comfort of your home online at acehardware.com using in-store pickup, curbside pickup, or delivery from your local Ace. Customers are sure to receive a hyper-local, hyper-convenient, and high-quality shopping experience.

Stuck between the clean hues of Understated Impact and the calm colors of Mindful Living? Customers can also utilize The Paint Studio to help make choosing the right color easy. From the color visualizer tool that lets customers see how colors will look in their homes, to helpful tools and tricks, Ace Hardware can help customers tackle their next paint project with confidence.

Pick up your order in store or curbside or as an added bonus, Ace Rewards Members receive free local delivery from their local Ace on qualifying online orders of $50 or more*.

For more information, stop by your local Ace or shop online at acehardware.com .

About Ace Hardware

Ace Hardware is the largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative in the world with more than 5,300 locally owned and operated hardware stores in approximately 70 countries. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., Ace and its subsidiaries operate an expansive network of distribution centers in the U.S. and have distribution capabilities in Ningbo, China; Colon, Panama; and Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Since 1924, Ace has become a part of local communities around the world and known as the place with the helpful hardware folks. For more information, visit acehardware.com or newsroom.acehardware.com.

In 2020, Ace ranked "Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Home Improvement Retail Stores" according to J.D. Power, thirteen out of the last fourteen years.

*Participation and delivery area vary by store. Delivery today available on in-stock orders placed by noon or on orders placed at least 2 hours before store closing time, whichever is earlier. Ace Rewards members are eligible to receive free next business day delivery on orders of store-stocked items placed before 6 pm local store time, on days the store is open. Orders including assembly do not qualify for delivery today or next business day delivery.

SOURCE Ace Hardware Corporation

Related Links

http://acehardware.com

